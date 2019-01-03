Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Add options for first week of new year

Florida Panthers center Henrik Borgstrom has all the tools to be a future star. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

2019 — a new start, or the continuation of a promising run.

Wherever you stand in your league(s), there’s always an incentive to keep going. The move you don’t make or the player you don’t acquire may be the difference between a positive and regrettable finish.

Don’t be the one who doesn’t stay active. Even if you’re out of it, make it your goal to do the best you can during the second half. And while you’re here, we have a couple recommendations that can help:

(Yahoo ownership rates/stats as of Jan. 3.)

Forwards

Phillip Danault, MON (10 percent)

When it comes to scoring, poolies often focus on special-teams stats to rank players. While using this method may sometimes be beneficial, it’s best to look at an entire body of work. Danault barely logs any power-play minutes, yet he currently stands at 27 points and centers Montreal’s first line.

The 2011 first-rounder has never been much of a goal scorer, but he managed two markers on Monday and recorded a hat-trick at Vegas on Dec. 22. The center position in fantasy is notoriously deep, but Danault should still find a way onto your roster.

Brandon Pirri, VGK (17 percent)

Since beginning his pro career in 2010, Pirri has earned a reputation for consistently scoring in the AHL while mainly disappointing in the NHL. Although some of his big-league numbers are decent, they weren’t enough to prevent him moving to four different clubs over a five-year span. Pirri started the season in the minors, but 17 goals and 24 assists in only 28 appearances earned him a return trip to Sin City.

In the seven games since the promotion, the Blackhawks draftee has gone off for six goals — including two on the power play — to go along with three assists, 21 shots, and a plus-8. Ride the wave for now, but be prepared to dump Pirri should the production reverse course.

Paul Stastny, VGK (31 percent)

Based on Stastny’s early career returns, it looked like the family legacy would be safe. Even though a couple injuries would come up, he was able to adequately contribute over the years. Stastny found himself on the shelf for two months after a brief Vegas introduction this season, but he’s clearly returned with a purpose by notching nine points and firing 26 shots over 10 contests. The Canadian-born American was targeted by the Golden Knights during last summer’s free-agent frenzy, so the opportunities — and offense — should continue to come.

Joe Thornton, SJ (12 percent)

Jumbo Joe posted some stellar stats during his younger days, but it’s not as if age has really killed his production. At 39, Thornton will never lead the league in assists or skate major minutes like he did during the mid-2000s. But he remains an integral component of the Sharks’ attack, having registered 10 points — including three PPPs — over his last 16 matches. The 2007 MVP qualifies as a decent buy, if he stays in the top-six.

Henrik Borgstrom, FLA (2 percent)

Within a year, Borgstrom went from playing in the Swedish junior ranks to winning an NCAA title at the University of Denver. After another stellar season with the Pioneers, the Panthers’ first pick in 2016 graduated to the next hockey level. Borgstrom kicked off his North American post-secondary career by racking up 22 points in 24 AHL games, which led to a Florida call-up.

He was instantly installed as the Panthers’ No. 2 pivot and flashed his talent by tallying three goals and an assist in his first eight. Borgstrom is destined to be a star, but he can serve as a sufficient scorer for now.

Jaden Schwartz, STL (37 percent)

A couple stints on the sideline may have people overlooking Schwartz, but the seventh-year NHLer is continuing to receive plenty of chances to produce. The Blues have struggled of late, with Schwartz matching that by going scoreless over five appearances. However, in the first four following an 11-game layoff, he struck for five points. Schwartz skates on the first unit in all situations, so there’s enough value to merit a spot in your lineup.

Charlie Coyle, MIN (7 percent)

Coyle may own the physical traits of a prototypical power forward, but he’s never scored at a rate that would put him among those within the top tier. After peaking at 56 points in 2016-17, he slipped to 37 in 66 contests last year and currently sits at 18 in 38. However, in the last 10, Coyle has notched two goals and four assists while shooting 28 pucks on net. In addition to serving on the second group at both even strength and with the man advantage, Coyle enjoys eligibility at multiple positions in most formats.

Nick Ritchie, ANH (5 percent)

Like Coyle, Ritchie hasn’t yet scored at a pace befitting a rugged NHL winger with soft hands. But what Ritchie does differently involves using his toughness to build fantasy worth in secondary categories — namely, penalty minutes and hits. The younger brother of Brett has recently jumped onto a line with Ryan Getzlaf and has reaped the rewards with a goal and four assists over his last three matchups. Ritchie may eventually revert to a bottom-six role, but he’s good to roll with for the time being.

Defensemen

Erik Gustafsson, CHI (28 percent)

As was mentioned last week, Gustafsson represents the next wave of attack-minded Chicago blueliners. The six-foot Swede totaled 30 points in only 76 games spread over two seasons, so his current offensive haul isn’t surprising. Gustafsson has piled up eight goals and 14 assists in addition to five PPPs and 60 blocks. Having unseated Duncan Keith as quarterback on the Blackhawks’ top power play, he is available in most Yahoo leagues as a top-notch pickup.

Max Lajoie, OTT (13 percent)

Lajoie shot out of the gates with seven points — including four on the man-advantage — in his first six NHL contests. Unfortunately, the next 31 saw the stats crash to Earth with only six points in addition to a horrendous minus-18. But with Thomas Chabot scheduled to be out for a couple more weeks, Lajoie has already assumed more minutes in the fallen star’s spot on Ottawa’s first power play.

Niklas Kronwall, DET (1 percent)

Kronwall has often been reliable for special-teams support throughout his career, even chipping in with 15 PPPs last season. But it appears new kid Dennis Cholowski has surpassed Kronwall when it comes to power-play positioning. Even with this change, the 37-year old has notched eight points in his last 14 while averaging over 21 minutes of ice time. Kronwall will probably take a hit when Mike Green returns later this month, but there’s currently enough responsibility to slot him in as a fourth or fifth starter.

Mike Reilly, MON (0 percent)

Reilly impressed after arriving from Minnesota last year, so it was assumed he would be able to build upon that progress. The ice time has increased but the offense hasn’t materialized, with only one assist in his last 15 games. Reilly may be struggling to find the scoresheet, but he’s been able to direct 24 shots on goal from the last nine. Combine that with a place beside Shea Weber and you’ve got enough reason to snap up the kid in deeper leagues.

Goaltenders

MacKenzie Blackwood, NJ (42 percent)

For someone who hadn’t performed particularly well over three AHL seasons, Blackwood’s dominating effort at Boston immediately followed by back-to-back home shutouts probably came as a shock. The 2015 second-round selection may have given up five goals Wednesday, but Dallas did pepper him with 40 shots and the Jersey D wasn’t particularly helpful in preventing much of the damage. With Keith Kinkaid slumping and Cory Schneider also in a rut and hurt (again), expect Blackwood to take the lead for the foreseeable future.

Robin Lehner, NYI (49 percent)

Compiling five straight victories with a total of three goals conceded has allowed Lehner to wrest the Isles’ top job from Thomas Greiss. The German veteran may have looked unbeatable for most of November, but he has fallen to a 2.96 GAA and .899 save percentage over his last nine starts. Meanwhile, Lehner has impressed with a 1.04/.964 line through eight appearances and dominated in his most recent consecutive road wins at Toronto and Buffalo.

Players to consider from past columns: Tyler Johnson, Alex Galchenyuk, Nick Schmaltz, Nico Hischier, Matt Duchene, Mikael Backlund, James van Riemsdyk, Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi, Gustav Nyquist, Ondrej Kase, Colin White, Dustin Brown, Mika Zibanejad, David Perron, David Krejci, Kevin Fiala, Ondrej Palat, Brady Tkachuk, J.T. Compher, Kevin Fiala, Sam Reinhart, Andrei Svechnikov, Brock Nelson, Alex Tuch, Dylan Strome, Kevin Labanc, Alex Iafallo, Andrew Shaw, Kevin Hayes, Darnell Nurse, Nate Schmidt, Alexander Edler, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Josh Morrissey, Jared Spurgeon, Jakob Chychrun, Ryan Pulock, Neal Pionk, Brandon Montour, Damon Severson, Hampus Lindholm, Jacob Markstrom, Carter Hart, Curtis McElhinney, Jimmy Howard, David Rittich, Mikko Koskinen

