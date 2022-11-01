Fantasy Hockey Values: A look at risers and fallers, including John Tavares

·6 min read

By Jan Levine, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

In this space, we'll look at which NHL players are seeing their fantasy hockey values rise or fall on a week-to-week basis.

This week's article includes a return to the 70s with a Pinto in demand, the Nuge on a roll, a winger rolling in LA and another winger slumping in the Sunshine State.

First Liners (Risers)

Shane Pinto, C, OTT

Pinto, a second-round pick in 2019, closed out the 2020-21 season strong with seven points in a dozen games but played in just five games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year. He opened this year as the third-line center, notching goals in five straight contests before being shut out on Oct. 27. Pinto got right back on the scoresheet this past Saturday, lighting the lamp again. With Josh Norris (shoulder) possibly lost for the year, look for Pinto to eventually be the second-line pivot.

John Tavares, C, TOR

Tavares is at the top of the list of those to blame for the Maple Leafs' recent playoff flameouts according to the Toronto faithful. Entering the 2022-23 season, most pegged JT for a drop in production despite him averaging close to a point per game his first four seasons in the blue and white. Tavares so far is showing that rumors of his fantasy demise were unfounded, as he was on a four-game, five-point scoring streak heading into the week and has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in as many games to lead the team.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, RW, EDM

Nugent-Hopkins had a solid enough season with 50 points in 63 games last year, but he only lit the lamp 11 times. Entrenched on the first-line power play and on the top line next to Connor McDavid (unless Leon Draisaitl is moved up), RNH was a candidate to rebound goal-wise as his 7.1 shooting percentage last year was markedly low. So far this year, Nugent-Hopkins is proving that thought process to be accurate, as he has five goals in nine games — including the 200th of his career — to go along with six apples.

Gabriel Vilardi, RW, LA

Vilardi, drafted as a center, has seamlessly moved to right wing in LA, easing some of the logjam at pivot for the Kings. He struggled to find a foothold during his first few seasons in the league, but that hasn't been the case this season. Vilardi's goal Monday was his eighth of the season to go along with five assists. His hot start has resulted in Vilardi moving up to the top line — at least periodically — alongside Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. One caveat is that Vilardi is shooting at a better-than-25-percent clip, so look for his goal output to drop slightly, though his helper total could rise.

Brandon Montour, D, FLA

Montour is doing his best to make up for the absence of Aaron Ekblad on the Panthers' back line. After missing two games with an injury, Montour has points in four of his last five contests, tallying two goals and five assists in that span. Montour compiled a career-best 37 points in 81 games last season, his first full year in Florida. With all the firepower in the Panthers' lineup, Montour will still retain solid fantasy value even after Ekblad returns in mid-November.

Rasmus Dahlin D, BUF

Dahlin opened the season with goals in each of his first five games, setting an NHL mark. While he failed to light the lamp in the next three contests, Dahlin added a goal and an assist Monday to give him six goals and as many helpers on the year. Dahlin rebounded after a so-so 2020-21 campaign to post career highs in goals (13), assists (40) and points (53) last season. The next key for Dahlin is to improve in his own end, an area where he has made gains this season.

Sabres D Rasmus Dahlin got off to a strong start for fantasy hockey managers.
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin got off to a strong start for fantasy hockey managers this season. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Adin Hill, G, LV

Yes, you are reading correctly — Hill is included as a riser. Logan Thompson is the clear No. 1 goalie in the desert, but Hill has been very good when between the pipes. Hill has allowed exactly two goals in each of his three starts and has walked away with wins in all three. He posted subpar numbers while playing for the Coyotes and Sharks, but with a potent team and solid defense in front of him, Hill could get 15-20 wins while seeing close to 30 starts for Las Vegas.

Linus Ullmark, G, BOS

Ullmark signed a four-year, $20 million deal with Boston in the summer of 2021 after spending the first six years of his career in Buffalo. He posted a 26-10-2 record, 2.45 goals-against average (GAA) and .917 save percentage last season but lost his hold on the starting role to Jeremy Swayman. Entering this season, the prevailing view was that Swayman would see most of the starts. That hasn't been the case, as Ullmark is 6-0-0, has given up one goal or fewer in three of his last four starts and carries a dazzling 1.70 GAA and .945 save percentage.

Others include Brock Nelson, Mark Scheifele, Tage Thompson, Nicolas Roy, Matt Duchene, Zach Hyman, Evan Rodrigues, Brandon Hagel, Rickard Rakell, Martin Necas, Erik Karlsson, Tony DeAngelo, David Jiricek, Shayne Gostisbehere, Logan Thompson, Vitek Vanecek and Stuart Skinner.

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Alexander Wennberg, C, SEA

Wennberg is probably producing what those who have him rostered — hopefully only in deeper leagues — expected. But with his ice time, including on the man-advantage, he should be producing more than he has to date. Wennberg had 37 points last season and his assist Saturday — his first point in five games — gives him a goal and three helpers in 10 contests. He averages over 19 minutes of ice time, including nearly three minutes on the power play, both of which are up from last year, yet the production hasn't been there.

Sam Reinhart, RW, FLA

Reinhart had a career year in his first season with the Panthers last year, finishing with 33 goals and 82 points in 78 games. This season, it's been a completely different result, as Reinhart hasn't scored a goal in Florida's first nine games. Based on his talent and the team surrounding him, you would expect a return to the mean — at a minimum — or at least a number other than zero in the goal column. Reinhart is a buy-low candidate, but until you see him light the lamp, he's a player who belongs on your bench.

John Gibson, G, ANA

Gibson has been brutal to start his 2022-23 campaign. After winning in his first game of the year, the veteran netminder went 0-5-1 over his next six starts, giving up at least four goals in four of them. Gibson notched the win Sunday, surrendering three goals on 36 shots, which left him with a 4.23 GAA and .888 save percentage on the season. He signed an eight-year, $51.2 million contract extension with the Ducks in August 2018 but has really tailed off since inking that deal. Anaheim looked to have the team around him this offseason, but that hasn't shown in the standings. Gibson likely would benefit from a change of scenery, but that probably isn't happening.

Others include Elias Lindholm, Ryan O'Reilly, Ryan Strome, Sam Bennett, Teuvo Teravainen, Jacob Trouba, Kris Letang, Jordan Binnington and Jack Campbell.

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 9 priority adds with six teams on bye

    Six teams are on bye in Week 9, which means pretty much every fantasy manager has a hole to fill in their starting lineup. Andy Behrens is here to help with his priority pickups.

  • Brooklyn Nets Set to Hire Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka to Open Head Coach Position: Reports

    Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics after engaging in an intimate relationship with a female staff member

  • Inside the Great 21st-Century Bomber Race Between Russia, China, and the U.S.

    Northrop Grumman is unveiling its B-21 Raider next month. Could that pressure Russia and China to unveil their latest bombers?

  • Nets reportedly expected to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash

    Udoka would bring his own set of baggage into an already tumultuous situation in Brooklyn.

  • Ye Fans Start GoFundMe to Restore the Rapper's Billionaire Status

    A group of Kanye West fans have started a number of GoFundMe pages in an attempt to help the former...

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Canada's Einarson dumps Kazakhstan's Ebauyer at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa beat New Zealand's Jessica Smith 11-1 and Hong Kong's Ling-Yue Hung topped Brazil's Isis Oli

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Phillies manager Rob Thomson's Ontario hometown gearing up for World Series celebration

    In a sport like baseball that has been around for more than hundred years, it is rare for something to happen for the first time. But on Thursday, Rob Thomson, manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, will write his own page in the baseball history books when he becomes the first Canadian to lead a team to the World Series. In typical low-key Thomson fashion, he is downplaying the historic achievement. "There's been so many firsts this year I really haven't had time to really think about it. I am C