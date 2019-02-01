Fantasy Hockey: Underrated 'winners' worth your attention

By Evan Berofsky RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

With the league’s scoring showcase behind us, we can now focus on the second half. Time to build for a title, plan for next year, or stay put. The choice is yours to make.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As there haven’t been many games since the last edition, we’ll switch to a little something different this week.

Some of the players mentioned below may be available in your league, but the focus here is not strictly confined to waiver activity. Instead, we will look at those who most exemplify a certain trait or trend. Categories — and a few examples for each, including a “winner” — have been shown so you can figure out whom to target and who shouldn’t be worth your time for the remainder of the season.

We’ll return with the usual material next week. But for now, let’s get into it:

“Handle with Care”

Someone who has posted decent stats so far, but is in line to fall off the pace. Similar to the “Scheduled for a Landing” section from a December column, but this analysis will include different candidates.

With Kyle Turris (lower-body) set for a comeback, Colton Sissons (10 goals, 12 assists) could end up being pushed down the lineup.

T.J. Brodie’s hot streak (11 points in 11 games) almost seems like an anomaly, since he’s skating the same minutes when he wasn’t scoring earlier in the year. As good as Phillip Danault (33 points) has looked, you can’t ignore the lack of special-teams duty.

But the winner is … Jacob Trouba

Story continues

Thanks to Dustin Byfuglien’s absence, Trouba occupies the point on Winnipeg’s top power play. The Michigander has recorded nine points in 12 contests during this stretch, with four of those on the man-advantage. So when Big Buff becomes available — and that may be in the next week or so — Trouba will revert to no power-play time and a lessened offensive workload.

“Capacity and Tenacity”

Someone who likes to use his physicality and can also display some scoring skills, but not one of the more established examples who can successfully combine the two (e.g. Brad Marchand, Evander Kane, Max Domi, Wayne Simmonds, Tom Wilson).

Even though Antoine Roussel has notched 19 points and leads the league with 112 PIM, he’s racked up most of the latter via misconducts and has only participated in two fights. Micheal Ferland has scuffled his way to three majors and 25 points, but has missed significant time due to injury. After back-to-back 80-plus PIM campaigns to start his career, Miles Wood is well on pace to break the century mark while keeping up a high shot count.

But the winner is … Sam Bennett

72 PIM, 87 hits, five of his 19 points coming on the power play. Bennett may occupy the Flames’ third line, but he’s displayed plenty of natural talent. The 2014 fourth overall pick is still only 22, so there’s still room to grow in all areas.

With more experience and continued growth, Sam Bennett could be a star for Calgary. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

“Get Me Outta Here”

Someone who could really use a change of scenery, excluding any superstar. Perhaps these guys are stuck in a rut or have underperformed due to a coaching change or a preference for others.

Just book them a ticket to another destination by the Feb. 25 trade deadline and they will gladly take it.

With the recent Mikko Koskinen contract and the Oilers insistence on a playoff run, Cam Talbot may be shipped out for help in other areas. Derick Brassard (15 points in 40 appearances) is being wasted as Pittsburgh’s third-line center. And the Rangers should reward Mats Zuccarello (10 points from his last seven) for his years of service with the chance to once again compete for the Cup.

But the winner is … Jeff Carter

After L.A. received a nice return from Toronto for Jake Muzzin, expect the West’s bottom dwellers to unload more pieces to increase their future stockpile. Carter may be experiencing a down season, but he’s resurged lately with 10 points from his last 13 contests. If the 33-year old does leave the Staples Center, he’ll probably end up on a contender who will try to maximize his offensive skills and experience.

“Future Achiever”

This year’s freshman class looks outstanding. Elias Pettersson is leading the pack and dynamite defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Miro Heiskanen already in line to be future cornerstones. There are other rookies who may not be among the eventual Calder finalists, but are projected to be fine NHLers down the road.

Which new face will make the biggest mark in these final few months?

The Lightning may decide to give more ice time to bottom-half forwards if they continue to dominate, so Anthony Cirelli and Mathieu Joseph should be able to build upon their promising point counts (at a combined 36).

Conor Garland has immediately fit into the Arizona attack, though his scoring has mainly relied upon the man-advantage (six of his 12 points, to be exact). Jesperi Kotkaniemi (23 in 51) could be held back a bit with the Habs still in the playoff hunt, but his stellar hockey smarts should continue his progress to the next level.

But the winner is … Andrei Svechnikov

The second selection from last summer edges out fellow 18-year old Kotkaniemi due to his flashes of brilliance and the fact Carolina sits lower in the standings within the extremely tough Eastern Conference. As a result, the young Russian will probably assume a larger role in all situations and should hypothetically produce more points.

“Breaking the Net”

A few backup goaltenders have looked solid enough to be considered more reliable than the starter. As we wind down to April 6, which of these performers could ultimately take away the top job on a more permanent basis?

With the Kings looking ahead, there’s a good chance Jack Campbell (2.19 GAA, .931 save percentage in 17 appearances) will see more starts. Ditto for the Rangers and Alexandar Georgiev — though Igor Shestyorkin (1.20/.948 in 25 KHL games) represents the Blueshirts’ ultimate endgame.

And we’d like to see more from Jordan Binnington (1.84/.924 in nine) before anointing him as St. Louis’s full-time No. 1, though Jake Allen (3.18/.868 over his last eight) isn’t helping his cause of late.

But the winner is … MacKenzie Blackwood

Keith Kinkaid has underwhelmed following his surprise run as a starter, while Cory Schneider can’t seem to stay off the injury list. After compiling consecutive shutouts soon after his initial recall, Blackwood would also find his way to the sidelines.

He recently returned to the minors and promptly posted an excellent outing before starring for the winning North Division side at the AHL All-Star Game. With the Devils going nowhere, look for Blackwood to earn another call-up and log a bunch of starts.