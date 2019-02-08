Fantasy Hockey: Could the Flyers offer late-season keys?

Sure, as of this writing the Philadelphia Flyers are just 24-23 and on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. That said, they just had a whopping eight-game win streak snapped in a shootout loss to the Kings.

A big reason for their success of late are the performances of some players who might not be getting the fantasy attention they deserve.

Scott Pianowski breaks down a trio of Flyers — led by upstart rookie goalie, Carter Hart — who could provide late-season fantasy solutions.