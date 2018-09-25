Fantasy Hockey Draft Preview: Ten rookies to watch out for this season

Behold, the new NHL phenom: Rasmus Dahlin. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

It’s a rare year when a rookie can deliver elite offensive numbers in a single-season league. As such, there is no Artemi Panarin (77 points) or Mathew Barzal (85 points) in 2018-19. And there certainly isn’t an Auston Matthews — at least not at forward.

But there is a generational talent on the blue line. His name is Rasmus Dahlin, and he immediately gives the Sabres credibility. He should be a top-20 producer at his position by season’s end at the age of 18.

No rookie forward will stake a top-20 or even top-50 offensive finish this season. Andrei Svechnikov’s predicted mid-50s production would make him just a top-75 forward. Elias Pettersson and Casey Mittlestadt should come close to those offensive heights. But again, that only puts them in the top-100 skaters overall.

Keeper leagues? Dahlin remains the only franchise-changing player, but there are plenty of elite talents. Andrei Svechnikov, Filip Zadina, Elias Pettersson, Eeli Tolvanen and Miro Heiskanen are all high-end players.

It really is a great crop of kids this year.

Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

Dahlin is a true franchise-changing defender.

His skills are already elite and he has the polished, 200-foot game of a player 10 years his elder. Dahlin will step right into a top-four role, dishing pucks to offensive studs Jack Eichel, Casey Mittlestadt and Jeff Skinner, and should flirt with 45 points as an 18-year-old. That would make him a top-20 producer from the blue line as rookie. He’s that good.

Casey Mittlestadt, C/LW, Buffalo Sabres

Mittlestadt is an elite playmaker that will start the season as the Sabres’ second-line pivot. He has great hands and solid speed, and he loves to drive the play. Mittlestadt doesn’t shy away from splitting the D and he’s responsible in his own-zone, too. Though he won’t deliver the way Mathew Barzal did last season, 65 points are possible. He’s Buffalo’s other Calder Trophy threat behind Dahlin.

Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Carolina Hurricanes

Svechnikov’s fantasy stock is off the charts. He’s an elite sniper and scored 40 goals in 44 OHL games last season, but he also has surprising, Phil Kessel-esque playmaking ability. Svechnikov absolutely oozes offensive talent and is already built for the NHL. He may start in the Canes’ bottom six, but he should soon force his way up the depth chart. 25 goals and more than 50 points by season’s end is certainly within reason based on his pedigree.

Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks

Pettersson had a season for the ages in 2017-18, leading the Swedish Hockey League with 56 points in just 44 games as a 19-year-old.

Elias Pettersson was selected fifth overall by the Canucks, and has a bright future ahead of him in both fantasy and reality. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

He earned the top rookie and forward awards, as well as league MVP. Pettersson has exceptional hands and elite vision — and he can snipe. There will be fireworks if he lines up with Brock Boeser, even if it’s just on the power play. The team may be bad in 2018-19, but this kid has already proven he can handle the heavy lifting against some of the world’s best. The Orcas have another gamebreaker on their hands.

Anthony Cirelli, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Cirelli has elite middle-six ability and his coachability is off the charts. He can play on any of the top-three lines and will be a team leader in short order. Just Google “Cirelli clutch” for a slice of his potential; he has a bit of Jonathan Toews in him. Cirelli is penciled-in as the third-line center on one of the most potent offensive teams in the NHL. He could be a 45-point player this season and a perennial 50-55 point, Selke-type guy in the future.

Eeli Tolvanen, LW/RW, Nashville Predators

Tolvanen is a stud, and I’m targeting him in every keeper league I’m in. However, I’m not in the sniper’s camp in single-year leagues. The Predators are deep with plenty of offensive talent, which is cause for concern in Tolvanen’s case. He won’t crack the first line, and the advantage goes to Kevin Fiala for the second-line gig beside Kyle Turris, as his two-way skills will trump Tolvanen’s elite offense. Eeli is going to be a first-line sniper soon enough, but he’ll likely struggle to hit 40 points this season.

Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars

Heiskanen is likely a reason why Erik Karlsson wasn’t moved to Dallas. The Stars labeled the young defender as untouchable, and rightfully so. Heiskanen is one of the NHL’s best young prospects and was dominant as a teenager in Finland’s top league in 2017-18. Heiskanen will contend for a top-four role at some point this season and get second-unit power-play time. A 30-point campaign is possible and maybe even probable.

Filip Zadina, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Zadina is a man on a mission. He slipped all the way to sixth in June’s draft and is out to prove that at least four teams got it wrong that night. Zadina won the QMJHL’s Best Professional Prospect award in 2017-18. Zadina could be a 45-50-point producer if he gets the ice time in Motown. In fact, he’d be as high as No. 5 on this list if he earns a role somewhere on the Wings’ top three lines.

Martin Necas, C, Carolina Hurricanes

Necas is a supremely talented skater with great vision and puck skills, and he was on my radar even before Victor Rask sliced the tendons in his hand. Now Necas is the de facto second-line pivot in Carolina instead of playing a third-line role. And that means he’ll likely start the season with Calder candidate Andrei Svechnikov. Necas could be a 20-goal, 45-point guy this season and Carolina’s top-line center in a few more.

Ryan Donato, LW/C, Boston Bruins

Donato has dynamic sniping skill, but he’ll likely start on the Bruins’ third line. He’ll struggle with the length of the season, but first-unit power-play time could still help him hit the 25-goal mark. Donato won’t get a Calder nomination, but he’ll quickly vault over Jake DeBrusk onto the second line.

