Fantasy Hockey: Deep-dive into these under-the-radar waiver wire options

By Jason Chen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

It’s the time for giving, so we’re going on a deeper dive into the waiver wire pool this week. Those looking for a sneaky midseason pick-up might find names of interest here.

MacKenzie Blackwood, G, Devils

The Devils did no favors for Blackwood in his first career start, allowing 38 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Jackets. But the good news is that Blackwood looked very good, and he will stay with the team as long as Cory Schneider remains injured. Blackwood will take a backseat to Keith Kinkaid, who has played 28 of 34 games this season, but the 2015 second-round pick is only 22 and clearly the team’s future goalie.

Ideally, Blackwood would start every game for AHL Binghamton, but if the Devils fall further out of the playoff race and Schneider doesn’t return, they might contemplate a 50-50 timeshare for the rest of the season.

Collin Delia, G, Blackhawks

He is in a similar situation as Blackwood, with Corey Crawford’s return uncertain and Cam Ward clearly not a long-term solution. Delia’s got the zero-to-hero narrative going; he signed last year as an undrafted free agent from Merrimack College, where he was Hockey East’s Goaltender of the Year. Then he struggled in his first pro season before compiling some outstanding performances this year. In his first career start against the Avs, he allowed just one goal on 36 shots, and his stock is skyrocketing. Have the Blackhawks found a true diamond in the rough and a key answer to their future?

Carter Hart, G, Flyers

Hart’s the sixth goalie to play for the Flyers this season and yet seems the most competent of all. The former two-time CHL Goaltender of the Year is the franchise goalie, but he’s not there yet and also unlikely to stay with the Flyers all season. Brian Elliott is out indefinitely, but Michal Neuvirth is coming back and Anthony Stolarz will also return. From a development standpoint, Hart benefits more from starting every game in the AHL. The Devils and Blackhawks don’t have the depth to bring along their young goalies slowly, but the Flyers do.

Ondrej Kase, F, Ducks

Including last season, Kase has scored 29 goals in his past 85 games with a shooting percentage above 13 percent. His ice time has crept up, and the seventh-round pick looks like another winner from Bob Murray. The Czech winger is a capable goal scorer and getting the opportunity of a lifetime playing alongside elite playmaker Ryan Getzlaf, yet remains relatively unnoticed and owned in just 31 percent of Yahoo leagues. He is in the midst of a breakout season with 16 points in 20 games, ranks second on the team in shots per game, and his possession numbers are outstanding.

Ilya Kovalchuk, F, Kings

You think I’m joking, but with Willie Desjardins behind the bench when Kovalchuk plays more than 10 minutes, it’s worth noting. In his first game in nearly a month, Kovalchuk played 13:42 and scored twice, including the overtime winner, in a 3-2 win against the rival Sharks.

Will Ilya Kovalchuk ever get the ice-time he deserves? (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Despite being the top scorer under John Stevens, Kovalchuk continues to get leftover minutes, playing on the second power-play unit and getting Nate Thompson (133 career points in 655 games) as his center. The hope is that Desjardins will come to his senses sooner than later and realize that they might win more often if Kovalchuk plays more.

Jacob Markstrom, G, Canucks

He might be the streakiest goalie in the league, but when he’s on his game, it’s easy to see why many thought he’d be a top netminder. A crushing 1-0 loss to the Jets on Saturday aside, Markstrom has been perfect in December, going 6-0 with a .942 save percentage. He was slated to split starts with Anders Nilsson this season, but Markstrom’s been the better goalie so far and the plucky Canucks are just one point out of a playoff spot. The future is Thatcher Demko, and it always has been, but Markstrom’s definitely the guy now. How much the Canucks have improved is being overlooked; they’re on pace for a minus-16 goal differential, which would be a 30-goal improvement from last year.

Brandon Pirri, C, Golden Knights

For the second straight season, Pirri has managed to score three goals in two games with the Knights. The knock against Pirri has always been his effort level and disinterested play without the puck. Basically, there’s a reason he’s on his fifth NHL team already, but Gerard Gallant knew how to play to Pirri’s strengths, immediately inserting him into the top-six after the call-up. Pirri is making the most of his limited chances, and with this kind of production it’ll be hard for the Knights to keep demoting him. He’s an opportunistic goal scorer who may get a lot of chances because the Knights are very good at forcing turnovers.

Bryan Rust, F, Penguins

It’s the premium that comes when you play with Sidney Crosby, who has assisted on three of Rust’s past five goals. After going through a slump in November, Rust has caught fire with 11 points in 11 games in December and subsequently seen his ice time increase. With nine goals on the season he’s just four shy of tying last season’s total, and barring any injury should be able to score 20 goals.

But don’t expect this arrangement to last. Rust is out of his element playing on the top line, and there’s a reason why the Pens keep trying to find wingers for Crosby. With Rust, ride the hot streak, then dump him when the fun is over.

Jared Spurgeon, D, Wild

There are two takeaways from the news of Matt Dumba’s surgery and potentially lengthy absence. The Wild’s Cup chances are 100 percent done without their best defenseman, and Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin will be the biggest beneficiaries of Dumba’s minutes. Brodin will see the bigger jump in power-play ice time because he barely gets any in the first place, but Spurgeon has far more upside and gets to play with Ryan Suter and the top unit. Spurgeon played 29 minutes in the game Dumba got hurt and more than 25 in the two subsequent games. In all likelihood, he will end up averaging 24 minutes for the third consecutive season.

