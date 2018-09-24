Fantasy Hockey Bust Watch: Who should you be afraid of?

Mats Zuccarello’s steady decline in production has him on bust watch for this fantasy hockey season. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Throughout the years, we’ve come to expect a certain level of fantasy production from the NHL’s various stars. That said, some stars are often not able to live up to these expectations and end up falling into the bust category. Here are some names to be wary of before you draft this season.

Forwards

Dustin Brown, Los Angeles Kings – David Perron, St. Louis Blues – Mats Zuccarello, New York Rangers

After several consecutive seasons of mediocre play, Brown busted out a 61-point campaign at the age of 32, essentially riding the coattails of linemate Anze Kopitar’s spectacular 92-point effort. Before that, the winger hadn’t come close to a 50-point season since 2011-12, and he enters the 2018-19 fray one year older and in recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Those factors alone make the New York native a risky fantasy asset. Add in the fact that he probably won’t skate with Kopitar as much following the signing of Ilya Kovalchuk, and it seems likely that we’ll see Brown return to the sub-50-point range we’ve come to expect from him recently.

Like Brown, Perron came out of nowhere last year in his age-29 season to post an eye-popping 66 points, crushing his previous career high of 57 when he was in Edmonton in 2013-14. Also like Brown, Perron’s production was very likely a result of the supporting cast around him, as the Golden Knights shocked the hockey world with their explosive offense. This season, the 30-year-old will return to St. Louis and a team that he has never recorded more than 46 points over the course of seven NHL seasons with. His possession and defensive metrics were not outstanding with Vegas either, as he posted a 49.7 Corsi-For percentage and plus-1 rating. Perron could still be a solid contributor on an improved Blues offense, but expecting another offensive outburst from him might be setting the bar too high.

Zuccarello’s status as a reliable fantasy contributor peaked in 2015-16 when he dropped a career-high 26 goals and 61 points, with seven and 18 of them coming on the power play, respectively. Since then, the Norwegian winger has seen declining production in consecutive campaigns and finished last season with 53 points and a minus-10 rating. Part of the reason for Zuccarello’s decline has been tied to the rebuild happening around him, as the Rangers have dealt many key pieces in exchange for a more promising future. The weakened roster won’t do the 31-year-old any favors, so unless he’s dealt to another team, more diminishing returns could be on tap.

Defensemen

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames – Ryan Suter, Minnesota Wild

Giordano consistently gets treated as a relevant fantasy commodity among defensemen, but the fact remains that he hasn’t broken the 40-point ceiling in two consecutive seasons, and that was with the offensive-minded Dougie Hamilton at his side on the first defensive pairing.

After the two spent three seasons together — the first of which was Giordano’s most productive season to date — Hamilton was shipped off to Carolina, and now the Flames’ captain must largely fend for himself in the blue-line scoring department. Noah Hanifin, who came to Calgary as part of the Hamilton trade, may provide some support, but the early speculation is that he and Giordano won’t be paired together. Giordano provides a solid defensive presence as well as leadership, but he shouldn’t be counted on for high-end fantasy production at this stage.

Suter has long been considered one of the more reliable defensive options in the league, but there are reasons to believe his production could be seeing a downturn in the upcoming season. For one, the 33-year-old is still recovering from ankle surgery from the end of last season. The injury, compounded with his advanced age, could affect his play in the new campaign. For another, the Wisconsin native wasn’t very sharp in the non-offensive aspects of the game last season, posting a minus-1 rating and a 49.2 Corsi-For percentage, meaning he was not particularly effective in his own end or in maintaining possession of the puck. There are younger, more promising defensemen to target in drafts.

Goalie

Carter Hutton, Buffalo Sabres

Many prospective fantasy owners will look at Hutton’s stupendous numbers with the Blues last season and immediately line up to take the 32-year-old keeper now that he has a starting gig in Buffalo. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that Hutton has never been entrusted with the starter’s role for a prolonged period, and this type of transition often goes sour, as in the case of Carolina’s Scott Darling last season. Additionally, Hutton began to lag down the stretch with more starts following Jake Allen’s struggles, as he allowed three goals or more in eight of his last 18 appearances. Super-prospect defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will likely still be adjusting to the NHL game and the rest of the Sabres roster won’t help Hutton out much, so it’s better to temper expectations this season.

