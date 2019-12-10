Fantasy Hockey: 3 defencemen to target in trades

While it’s typically forwards who put up gaudy point totals and dominate much of the scoring production in the NHL, in fantasy hockey, having solid offensive output from your defence can put your team over the top.

For example, check out where the John Carlson owner sits in your league standings. I’d imagine they’re pretty close to the top. Of course, you’re going to have to part with one of your best players in order to acquire the Capitals star.

Here are three buy-low defencemen you can target in trades.

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

Mark Giordano has not followed up his Norris Trophy year as well as many had expected. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

Giordano has not gotten off to a strong start this season. Despite a fairly solid month of October, his one-goal, four-point November has really set him back. There are some underlying numbers, however, that indicate the 2019 Norris Trophy Winner can be better moving forward. This season, his shots-through percentage (percentage of shots taken that end up on goal) is sitting at 39.4%. In each of his past two seasons, Giordano has had a percentage greater than 45%. Additionally, his offensive zone start percentage is 52.1%, the highest mark it’s been since 2011-12

When you also consider that historically, the highest-scoring months of his career are: December, January and March, you get a player who’s likely to look more like his Norris Trophy self as the season continues.

Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot hasn't had a bad year, but the young blueliner is capable of producing at an even higher rate.(Getty Images)

Not having a bad season by any means, Chabot is currently on pace to finish with just under 50 points. That total would, however, be a small step backwards from his 54-point mark a year ago.

There’s lots of reason to believe that he will be able to match or exceed that number, though. Through the first 30 games of this season, Chabot ranks ninth in power-play time among blueliners, while last year he finished the season 22nd. Even though he’s seen a lot of minutes on the man advantage, he’s produced just four points and no goals in that situation. Both of those numbers are almost certain to increase.

Additionally, the rearguard is starting to find the stat sheet more consistently. Chabot has recorded a point in four of his past five games.

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Lately, Brent Burns has not produced like many fantasy owners expected him to. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the way things have been going lately, it’s understandable why one would want to get out of the Burns business. He has zero points in his last eight games and hasn’t scored a goal since Nov. 14.

But that is exactly why I want to get into the Burns business.

Right now, the blueliner’s shots-through percentage is resting at 39.1%. Burns hasn’t had a mark lower than 50% in five years! Additionally, the 34-year-old ranks 12th amongst defencemen in power-play time, meaning he’s still getting plenty of opportunities in fantasy-friendly situations.

Burns is on pace to finish the year with just 53 points. Let’s not kid ourselves, he’ll finish with more than that. Try to buy low right now if you can.

