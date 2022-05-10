  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fantasy Football: Which rookie wide receiver will have the biggest Year 1 impact?

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chris Olave
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Drake London
    Drake London
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

While the 2022 NFL Draft came with the expectation that it would be boring — that it wouldn't have the flair that comes with true offensive superstars at rookie quarterback and running back — it ended up being anything but. A lot of that thanks should go to the wide receivers of the 2022 class, as the first round featured six pass-catchers being taken (along with a couple of monster WR-centric trades).

Drake London started things off in Round 1, selected by Atlanta with the eighth pick. The flood gates opened after that, as Garrett Wilson (Jets), Chris Olave (Saints), Jameson Williams (Lions), Jahan Dotson (Commanders) and Treylon Burks (Titans) were all drafted in the first.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Each of those rookies has a very specific, exciting skill set, but the question now is, which of them will have the biggest fantasy football impact in Year 1? Liz Loza asks wide receiver specialist, Matt Harmon, for his take in the video above.

Six rookie receivers were taken in Round 1 — but who will go off in Year 1?

The two names that stick out the most to Matt are Drake London and Chris Olave. Both rookies enter great situations in terms of workload. The Falcons have an obvious need at wide receiver with the Calvin Ridley suspension and Russell Gage now in Tampa. The Saints have been swinging and missing at the No. 2 spot behind Michael Thomas for what seems like years now. Both rookies also have the talent to succeed at the next level.

Drake London, USC is a top rookie wide receiver
Is Drake London the rookie WR to draft in 2022? (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The tiebreaker, however, lies with their respective quarterbacks. London will be catching passes from Marcus Mariota, while Olave will be expected to work with Jameis Winston.

Check out the video above for the rest of Matt's analysis!

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL schedule features Week 2 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader: Titans-Bills; Vikings-Eagles

    The NFL revealed the matchups for a Week 2 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in the 2022 season, with the Titans-Bills and Vikings-Eagles featured.

  • Buccaneers QB coach 'doesn't see' young QB Kyle Trask competing for backup job

    Blaine Gabbert will continue to serve as Tom Brady's backup, while Trask will continue to watch and learn.

  • Fantasy Football Rankings: The top-30 rookies for 2022

    With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Andy Behrens ranks the incoming rookie class of fantasy prospects.

  • The Trailer For 'Westworld' Season 4 is Here to Ruin Your Day

    Apparently, HBO's drunk robot show is coming back. Here's everything we know about 'Westworld' season 4.

  • Last week's 5 biggest fantasy surprises: Can Marcus Semien adjust to Texas?

    Marcus Semien needs to get used to his old park before it's too late. His surprising production leads our fantasy baseball analysis this week.

  • Is Erling Haaland the final piece of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City jigsaw?

    An agreement has been reached in principle for Norway striker Haaland to join City from July 1.

  • I can’t talk until Erling Haaland deal is ‘completely done’, says Pep Guardiola

    Manchester City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund striker.

  • Erling Haaland: Man City’s newest star who solves football’s most difficult problem

    The addition of the Norwegian striker has the feel of a final piece of Pep Guardiola’s jigsaw

  • KC Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore dealing with ‘minor hamstring tweak’

    Moore, the receiver taken in the second round, will have at least two weeks of recovery time before organized team activities begin.

  • Everyone is saying the same thing about Colin Firth in The Staircase

    Colin Firth's role as Michael Peterson in new true crime drama The Staircase has prompted a big reaction from fans, who are all saying the same thing.

  • Conservatives demand answers on Emergencies Act: ‘Just trust us is not enough’

    Speaking during Question Period on Monday, Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen accused the Liberal government of wrongly invoking the Emergencies Act during the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa and “trying to cover it up.” The Liberals said in response that they have been “transparent” about their reasons for invoking the act, but the Conservative leader remained unconvinced. “Just trust us is not enough,” she said.

  • Anna Kournikova marks Enrique Iglesias’ birthday with rare family photo

    Annie Kournikova has posted a rare photograph of her and partner Enrique Iglesias’ family to celebrate the singer’s 47th birthday. The retired Russian tennis player posted the snap on her Instagram, giving her nearly two million followers a glimpse into her family life with the three children she shares with Iglesias. Kournikova and the Hero singer are sitting on the grass in the photograph with their four-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy sitting on their mother’s lap, while two-year-old Mary sits atop her father’s shoulders.

  • U.S. household debt nears $16 trln, but mortgage, auto loan demand wanes - NY Fed

    The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's quarterly household debt report released Tuesday showed mortgage debt climbed to $11.18 trillion at the end of March, and now accounts for 71% of total household debt, the highest share in roughly a decade. But new loan originations - both for home purchases and refinancing of existing mortgages - fell to $859 billion, the lowest since the second quarter of 2020. Auto loan originations also dipped for a third straight quarter to $177 billion, but was the highest level for any first-quarter period in the history of the series, which dates to 2003.

  • Heinen starts Penguins' late surge in 7-4 win over Rangers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series. Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexa

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Scottie Barnes' most impressive performance in rookie season

    It's hard to pick just one game from Scottie Barnes' rookie of the year campaign, but these ones certainly showed us the growth and potential of the 20-year-old. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Lightning strike early, beat Maple Leafs 7-3 to even series

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Talk about resilience. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning haven't lost consecutive playoff games in nearly three years, rattling off 17 consecutive victories following a postseason loss since the start of their 2020 title run. “Usually a good recipe come playoff time is to not lose two in a row,” captain Steven Stamkos said after a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night that evened the first-round series between the Atlantic Divis

  • Maple Leafs make significant lineup changes ahead of Game 3 vs. Lightning

    Sheldon Keefe has mixed up his lines and pairings with a chance to take back the series lead.

  • P.E.I. runner breaks record at Fredericton Marathon

    Runners went head-to-head this weekend at the 44th annual Stewart McKelvey Fredericton Marathon, back on the Mother's Day weekend after three years. The event featured five races, including a marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometre run and five-kilometre run. "It was good to see an event come together and set the tone for the running season," said co-race director Bruce Macfarlane. "It was just a perfect day for running." Stanley Chiasson of Prince Edward Island, who won in 2021, finished first in

  • Precious Achiuwa was the Raptors' most improved player

    It was unknown what Precious Achiuwa's role would be coming into his first season with the Raptors. Fast forward to the end of the season and the sophomore is now one of Toronto's most exciting up and coming players. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.