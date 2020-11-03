Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Brees vs. Brady Part II highlights matchups to prep for

Tom Brady just passed Drew Brees for sole claim of the all-time passing touchdown record in Week 8 — by one TD.

Brady will be able to pad his lead — or Brees could steal it right back — when the two face off for the second time this season on Sunday Night Football.

Welcome to Week 9!

Other intriguing matchups on tap: Will a healthy Christian McCaffrey (if he plays) be enough for the Panthers to stop the Kansas City Chiefs? Who will win the battle between Josh Allen and Russell Wilson?

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for those Week 9 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

