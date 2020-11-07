Fantasy Football Week 9 Injury Wrap: Waiting on Ezekiel Elliott

We’ve made it through roughly half of the NFL reason season. Keep grinding, gamers. Here’s your injury and status report.

• According to our old friend Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are preparing not to have Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) against Pittsburgh. This would set up Tony Pollard to be the featured back, though Pollard could struggle behind Dallas’s patchwork offensive line. We might have to wait until Sunday morning for clarity on Elliott. The Cowboys take their bye in Week 10.

• There’s growing optimism for Drew Brees (shoulder) and Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) to play against Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, it’s a Sunday night game, complicating things for fantasy managers. Alvin Kamara (foot) returned to practice midweek and should be fine. Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19) is expected to return.

• Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) won’t play at Buffalo. DeeJay Dallas was worked heavily against San Francisco last week and figures to be the lead back again, with Travis Homer mixing in. Alex Collins was activated off the practice squad and might see activity.

• The Jets are expected to have Jamison Crowder (groin) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) Monday against New England. But they’ll be catching passes from Joe Flacco; Sam Darnold (shoulder) is listed as doubtful.

• Matthew Stafford was placed on the COVID-19 list and missed Detroit’s practice week. He can still play Sunday if he tests out negative. If Stafford isn’t available, Chase Daniel will start at Minnesota. Kenny Golladay (hip) was an early scratch for Week 9, which makes you concerned he could miss multiple games. Detroit already had its bye, in Week 5. Marvin Hall stepped up last week in Golladay’s absence, and Quintez Cephus will probably be active Sunday.

• T.Y. Hilton (groin) sat out the full practice week; although he’s listed as doubtful, he’s not going to play against Baltimore. Mo Alie-Cox (knee) missed some reps and is listed as questionable.

• All signs point to Christian McCaffrey (ankle) playing at Kansas City. Mike Davis was effective in his first three starts, but he stumbled somewhat in the following three (3.4 YPC, just 38 receiving yards).

• N’Keal Harry (concussion) isn’t ready to return. If you must start a New England receiver, Jakobi Meyers is the best name to consider. Damien Harris (ankle) probably should be available, but double check his status before you commit to anything. Also put an eye on Sony Michel (quad), who is designed to return from IR.

• Devonta Freeman (ankle) isn’t ready to play, setting up Wayne Gallman to be the featured back against an underrated Washington defense. Golden Tate isn’t in Joe Judge’s good graces at the moment; Tate didn’t travel with the team and won’t play Sunday.

• Tom Brady will have all the toys Sunday night, with Chris Godwin (broken finger) returning and Antonio Brown set to make his debut. How the market share shakes out here, that’s anyone’s guess. The most consistent Tampa Bay pass catcher of late has been TE Rob Gronkowski. Mike Evans hasn’t been a volume hog, but he does have touchdowns on all six of his targets inside the 10-yard line.

• Kenyan Drake (ankle) remains week-to-week and won’t play against Miami. Time to fire up Chase Edmonds, up against a struggling Miami rushing defense.

• Sammy Watkins (hamstring) won’t play against Carolina. Mecole Hardman is coming off a nine-target game and looks like a reasonable play. Demarcus Robinson is the longer shot here.

• Phillip Lindsay (foot) missed some practice time but context clues point to him playing at Atlanta. Tim Patrick (hamstring) has been cleared to return.

• Calvin Ridley (foot) missed the full practice week and is a game-time call, at best, against the Broncos. Perhaps Russell Gage will see some additional targets if Ridley can’t go.

• With Gardner Minshew (thumb) unavailable, the Jaguars turn to rookie Jake Luton, a sixth-round pick from Oregon State. If Jacksonville’s offense comes up in casual conversation, it’s pronounced “Lootin.”

