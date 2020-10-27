Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Wide Receivers

A.J. Brown further boosted the opinion that he is a matchup-proof fantasy WR1 last week.

Facing off against a Steelers defense that is arguably the best in the league, Brown converted 6-of-8 targets into a whopping 153 yards and a touchdown. He’s now scored four touchdowns in three straight games.

What will he do against the Bengals?

Check out Brown and the rest of the wide receivers in our analysts’ Week 8 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

