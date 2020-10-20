Fantasy Football Week 7 Tight End Rankings

The Chargers offense has been getting better and better with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert at the helm.

Now, we just need him to build more of a rapport with talented tight end, Hunter Henry.

We may have caught a glimpse of just that in Week 6, when Henry caught 4-of-8 targets and a touchdown. Can he deliver again against the hapless Jaguars defense?

Check out Henry and the rest of the tight ends in our analysts’ Week 7 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

