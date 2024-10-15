Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin posted another week as the top-scoring WR in fantasy football. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

We've got another interesting slate of games in Week 7, but it's possible that none of them will be more interesting for a cohort of fantasy football wide receivers than the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Week 7 "Monday Night Football." Each of these teams has some top-tier receiving options, including Bucs WRs Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and Ravens wideout Zay Flowers.

Two of those wideouts (Godwin, Flowers) are coming off a week where they ranked top-10 in fantasy scoring, while Evans had himself a disappointing Week 6, catching just two of his six targets for 34 receiving yards.

The good news is that the sparks for Godwin and Flowers should continue with their respective matchups, and Evans will be in a bounce-back spot; both the Ravens and Buccaneers rank top-seven in fantasy scoring allowed to opposing wide receivers.

Find out where this trio landed in our team's Week 7 wide receiver rankings:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 7?