Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally had his big breakout game in the 2024 NFL season. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The tight end position got off to a slow start in the 2024 fantasy football season, but that all changed in Week 7. After five weeks of (mostly) disappointment, most of the top-drafted fantasy football tight ends this year finally enjoyed some relevance, as George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Trey McBride and Sam LaPorta all finished as top-six options.

[Week 7 Half-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

It was Andrews' performance this week that was a particular stunner, posting a 3-66-1 line on four targets for his first week scoring more than eight fantasy points in 2024. He posted a season-high 94.7% route participation rate on passing snaps — all good signs of what could be to come in the future.

Are you bold enough to start Andrews again in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Find out where he lands in our team's Week 7 tight end rankings:

Which tight end will deliver the next big game in Week 7?