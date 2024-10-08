Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were fantasy football PPR monsters in Week 5. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Congratulations, patient fantasy football managers. You were rewarded for your steadfast belief in the Cincinnati Bengals receiving corps in Week 5, as both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins clocked a top-five fantasy finish on the back of a 392-yard showing from Joe Burrow including 5 passing TDs and 1 INT.

Unfortunately, not all of your start/sit decisions will be as easy as sliding in Chase and Higgins into the starting lineup this week, with several key teams out on a bye, including the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings. That means you'll be navigating the tricky waters of lineup setting without stars like Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill, among others.

[Week 6 Full-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Luckily, our team of analysts is here to help you navigate those waters. Here's a look at their Week 6 wide receiver rankings for full-PPR scoring formats to help you identify the best options in the absence of several stars this week:

Who's your favorite sleeper WR to watch heading into Week 6?