Fantasy Football Week 6 flex rankings
James Robinson has been one of the lone bright spots on a Jacksonville Jaguars team dealing with some chaos in the early going.
After fears of a reduced workload and game script issues haunted him the first two weeks of the season, Robinson has completely turned it on. The RB now has three straight games with a touchdown and 15+ touches.
He could finally get both a plus matchup and a potentially positive game script in Week 6 when the Jags take on a reeling Dolphins team.
