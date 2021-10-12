Fantasy Football Week 6 flex rankings

James Robinson has been one of the lone bright spots on a Jacksonville Jaguars team dealing with some chaos in the early going.

After fears of a reduced workload and game script issues haunted him the first two weeks of the season, Robinson has completely turned it on. The RB now has three straight games with a touchdown and 15+ touches.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

He could finally get both a plus matchup and a potentially positive game script in Week 6 when the Jags take on a reeling Dolphins team.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Check out Robinson in our FLEX rankings below, and be sure to refer back to them if you need help breaking a lineup tie!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

