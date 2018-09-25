Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Pickups: A.J. Green injury opens door for Tyler Boyd; Baker Mayfield, Calvin Ridley break out

For the second straight week, we got an early entry for the top Week 4 fantasy waiver wire pickups with Baker Mayfield's breakout NFL debut. But the potential adds didn't stop there, as Calvin Ridley, Geronimo Allison, Tyler Boyd and more continued their strong starts to the season. (A.J. Green's injury undoubtedly helped Boyd.) We also had some handcuffs taking advantage of injuries, with Chris Ivory (LeSean McCoy) and Wendell Smallwood (Jay Ajayi) both coming through in fill-in roles that could continue beyond this week.

Aside from Jimmy Garoppolo and Green, there weren't many big injuries coming out of Week 3 (we think), but there were plenty of key guys "out" leading into Sunday's games. As we saw with Leonard Fournette, absences expected to last only a week can sometimes turn into two (or more), so don't be afraid to add some of the "backups" from our full waiver list, at least as free agents.

MORE: Full Week 4 waiver wire list | RB handcuff chart

With the byes starting next week (Panthers, Redskins), TE and D/ST streamers are going to become more popular. We have a bunch of potential sleeper defenses to consider using next week, as well as a few tight ends. We don't recommend using a waiver claim on most one-week streamers, but if you have a poor waiver position, sometimes it doesn't hurt to just make sure you get who you need.

Week 4 Rankings:

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker



Top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons. After a complete no-show in the season opener, Ridley has received 13 targets and scored four times over the past two weeks. He went off in Week 3 for 146 receiving yards and three scores while leading the Falcons with eight targets. Julio Jones is still "The Man" in Atlanta, but it doesn't look like Ridley is far behind. Owned in only 43 percent of Yahoo leagues, Ridley is about to be the most claimed player on waivers heading into Week 4.

Story Continues

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals. For the second straight week, Boyd caught six passes. However, in Week 3, he was able to outdo his yardage total, eclipsing the 100-yard mark and totaling 132 yards and a score on the day. It's clear that he's become Andy Dalton's No. 2 receiver -- possibly No. 1 with A.J. Green suffering a groin injury -- and he should be treated as such in fantasy. Boyd could be a strong FLEX play, so grabbing him on the waiver wire is smart move -- especially since he's still owned in just 14 percent of Yahoo leagues

MORE WEEK 4: Full waiver wire list

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns. Mayfield electrified the city of Cleveland with his NFL debut in Week 3, throwing for 201 yards (and catching a two-point conversion) in a little over a half of play after Tyrod Taylor exited with a concussion. Browns coach Hue Jackson is yet to name a starter for Week 4, but it would be an upset if it's not Mayfield. It's a little too early to start him in fantasy leagues, even against the Raiders in Week 4, but he's worth owning as a backup, as he could be a worthwhile starter in the near future.

Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers. Allison turned in his third straight game with at least 64 yards and caught his second TD of the season. Despite a season-low four targets against Washington, Allison proved he remains a key cog in the Packers' attack. His value likely hinges on Aaron Rodgers' health, but Allison can be a WR3 on his own team and a WR3 in fantasy.

Chris Ivory, RB, Bills. Buffalo pulled the shocker of the season in Week 3 with its 27-6 whipping of Minnesota, and Ivory had perhaps the most surprising stat line. Filling in for LeSean McCoy (ribs), Ivory ran 20 times for an unimpressive 56 yards, but he also had three catches for 70 yards. You could argue that if you take away one play (his 55-yard reception), he wouldn't be on this list, but as long as McCoy is out, Ivory has potential value. McCoy could be back next week, but with injury issues and legal problems hanging over McCoy's head, Ivory is a must-have handcuff.

For more potential free agent and waiver wire adds, including breakout WRs and some D/ST and TE streamers, ahead of Week 4, check out our full list.