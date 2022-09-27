Fantasy Football Week 4: Tight End rankings

Is it time to crown Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews as the new king of the fantasy football TE mountain? It's not easy to wrest the crown from Kansas City Chiefs superstar, Travis Kelce, who's been such a hallmark and stalwart at a position that is pretty much a wasteland. Basically, if you drafted Kelce in any of the past few years, you drafted a cheat code.

But Andrews could have just entered, and maybe even surpassed, that territory as well. Let's examine the facts.

Andrews is just 27 years old, six years younger than Kelce. Andrews finished as the top-scoring tight end in 2021, with Kelce coming in second. Andrews also leads Kelce by 8.2 points on the current fantasy tight end leaderboard. Andrews has 22 catches to Kelce's 17; Andrews has 245 yards to Kelce's 230; and 3 TDs to Kelce's 2.

Hard to argue with those numbers.

Mark Andrews has been leading the fantasy TE leaderboard through three weeks. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ultimately, one of the main aspects of Andrews' explosion this season has gone hand-in-hand with his quarterback's equally explosive start to the season. Lamar Jackson has been nothing short of MVP-worthy in the early going, and Andrews has been a direct beneficiary of that as Jackson's undisputed No. 1 target.

On the flipside, Patrick Mahomes — who's been great in his own right as the fourth-highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy — has been spreading the ball around a lot this season; consider that of his eight passing touchdowns, two have gone to Kelce, two to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, one to Mecole Hardman, one to Jody Fortson, one to Justin Watson and one to Jerick McKinnon.

Andrews also has 31 targets to Kelce's 24. If things continue this way, then Andrews will finish another year at the top of the position — and perhaps we'll be considering him 2023 first rounds, not Kelce.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Andrews and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 4:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

