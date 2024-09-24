Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Kickers

Justin Tucker, the K2 off of most draft boards this fantasy football season, hasn't been as "automatic" as he's been in previous seasons. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Since his first All-Pro season back in 2013, fantasy football managers have continuously relied on Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker as a top option in drafts. Though "reaching" on kickers is a controversial strategy and one that isn't advised by most top analysts, there was always a comfort for those who took the plunge for Tucker early, as one of the most reliable options in the league.

That hasn't been the case in 2024, however, as Tucker has missed each of his two attempts from 50+ yards and another one from 46 yards here in Week 3. For now, he's averaging a career-low 62.5% field goal percentage suddenly on the outside looking in at the top-15 kickers for fantasy.

Whether you're questioning Tucker's position as your starting kicker or just looking for the next streaming option, our fantasy football analysts are here to help with their Week 4 kicker rankings to help you set your lineups:

Who will you start at kicker in Week 4?