Fantasy Football Week 4: Bengals vs. Dolphins sit/start tips for Thursday night football

Chris Allen
·Yahoo Fantasy Contributor
·9 min read

Normally, I’ve got a witty take or catchy soundbite to repeat as I lead into the Thursday game. I say “normally” like I’ve been doing this fantasy column for years, but you get the idea. But I got nothing today. My Bengals fandom has me focused on tonight. And honestly, I can’t call it.

[Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video: Sign up for a 30-day free trial]

Cincinnati took steps in the right direction last week. I’ll get to their improvements shortly, which is why I’m hopeful about their chances tonight. But Miami just bested Buffalo on Sunday, leaving Josh Allen in shambles. And the Dolphins did it after running just 39 offensive plays.

After Week 3, I’m trying to figure out if either result was a fluke — but let’s dive into the game first.

AFC Battle in Cincinnati (to See If Last Week was Real)

Miami hinted at this offense all offseason, but folks scoffed at the idea. Detractors were certain things would look different in a real game. Cynics cited Mike McDaniel’s low neutral passing rate in San Francisco as evidence the team wouldn’t air it out often. And coaches can talk all they want at press conferences about their intentions. But you can’t lie with your wallet.

Tyreek Hill, Chase Edmonds, and Jaylen Waddle were all top-20 at their position in YAC last season. You don’t acquire the first two players and expect a 46.9-percent passing rate on early downs. Something had to give. And while I’m almost positive I’ve played against Coach McDaniel in League of Legends, he’s created art on the football field.

Hill and Waddle comprise 71.2% of Tua Tagovailoa’s passing yards. And yet, McDaniel can still find ways to get one of them open at will. Both are in the top 40 in average separation, per NextGenStats. Their contributions have pulled Tua into another level of passing, creating a potent aerial attack.

The Dolphins are third in pass rate over expectation (PROE). OK, I already mentioned why we should’ve expected such a shift. However, the volume isn’t the only factor in Tua’s rise. It’s the aggression.

In 2021, his 7.7 aDOT on non-play-action passes ranked 25th. It’s a full yard deeper through three weeks of the season. He’s also ninth in attempts of 20-plus yards. Miami’s offense will give Cincinnati all they can handle.

Hopefully, the Bengals will show up with a similar approach to tonight as they did on Sunday:

I don’t care what the refs said. Tee Higgins scored a touchdown there. But the success of the passing game shadowed one of their biggest flaws: They can’t run the ball.

Fantasy Passing and Rushing efficiency, 2022. (Photo by rbsdm.com/stats)
Passing and Rushing efficiency for fantasy football season, 2022. (Photo by rbsdm.com/stats)

Cincinnati is 30th in rushing EPA and dead last in success rate. Some blame goes to the line. Even with the upgrades, they’re bottom-four in adjusted line yards. But the play-calling has also become a factor in why the team relies heavily on Joe Burrow’s arm.

Their offense has a tell. When Burrow is in a shotgun formation, he’s passed on 80.0% of his dropbacks. Conversely, he’s at a 44.8% passing rate when under center. It’s created a level of predictability, so defenses tend to load the box when they see tighter formations. However, they took a step forward on Sunday.

Burrow passed on only 43.5% of his shotgun dropbacks against the Jets. He hit a season-high 28.2% usage of play-action. Joe Mixon and the line will get things back on track. And the Dolphins did fall from fourth to league average in rushing EPA allowed after last week. If the Bengals continue to weave their offensive plays together versus their previously siloed approach, they can pull off the win against one of the remaining undefeated teams.

Now, let’s look at some fringe fantasy options for tonight.

Don’t Bench These Guys

Tonight’s game feels more like an exciting real football game than a good fantasy one. Both teams have condensed passing trees. Their defenses are above-average, too. However, this contest still has some fantasy value outside the marquee names. If you're making last-minute lineup decisions, I’ve got a couple worth keeping in your lineup.

Tyler Boyd

No, this isn’t because of his long touchdown on Sunday. Sure, it was fun to watch. But a key takeaway is the long reception came with Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase on the field. The target’s depth also bears a closer look:

With superior talent on the field, Boyd’s handled the slot role. And, for fantasy purposes, it hasn’t mattered much. The Bengals had the second-highest rate of 11 personnel last season at 77.0%. It’s even higher this year (90.6%). Plus, Cincinnati’s come out firing (relative to 2021) at 13th in PROE. So, Boyd's passing volume hasn’t been an issue. It’s how Zac Taylor uses him on the field.

Last season, Boyd had an aDOT of 8.0. It’s typical for slot receivers, but it was the “Chase and Higgins” show last season. Boyd accounted for 18.2% of receptions gaining 20 yards or more. He was essentially the third wheel. But that’s not the case in 2022.

His aDOT is up to 11.3 and he has one fewer deep target than Chase through Week 3. It’s allowed him to create more after the catch as he’s up over a full yard in YAC per reception than last year (5.9 to 7.0). More importantly, his share of the team’s air yards is up 10.8%. He’s absorbed C.J. Uzomah’s role while maintaining his own.

Miami’s perimeter corners gave Buffalo fits on Sunday. Josh Allen worked the interior for 41.8% of his yards to combat the coverage. It puts Boyd in a position to be a critical piece to his team — and your fantasy team.

Raheem Mostert

Choosing to start either Miami running back will feel like a leap of faith. Edmonds is living off touchdowns. Raheem Mostert is yet to top 60 rushing in a game. Combining the phrase “leap of faith” and an underperforming stat probably isn’t the best way to prop up a player, so let me explain why Mostert is worth considering tonight.

Mostert’s usage is on the upswing. He opened the season with only a 29.4% rushing share. However, his snaps have steadily risen (up to 56% in Week 3) while Edmonds’s have declined (44% last week). He’s maintained a 63.3% share of the carries since Week 2. And his situational usage isn’t much different than his counterpart’s.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) is gaining fantasy value
Raheem Mostert's fantasy value has been growing each week. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both have an equal amount of red-zone carries and attempts during the two-minute drill. Mostert’s even run more routes over the last couple of weeks. Cincinnati’s 14th in rushing EPA allowed, leaving the door open for a positive performance. If Tua isn’t completely healthy, expect a healthy workload for Mostert.

Don’t Be Fooled

I doubt I’ll get much pushback on these guys. It’s not to say we know who they are after three weeks. Regardless, I need two things from a TNF player: A high floor or a high ceiling. If all I can envision is me staring at a dud in my lineup all Friday and Saturday, I’d rather keep them on my bench. I’ve got a couple of examples for tonight’s game.

Hayden Hurst

I miss Uzomah. His energy could get a crowd going. And more importantly, he could keep the offense going.

There’s not much of an athletic difference between Uzomah and Hayden Hurst. It’s why the release of the former and acquisition of the latter made sense at the time. However, Uzomah could function like a wide receiver in space. Per PFF, he was sixth amongst all TEs in YAC per reception. Hurst currently sits at 28th. Plus, his target share has dwindled due to a lingering injury.

Hurst was at a 14.6% target share with a 14.4% TPRR through the first two weeks. He got two targets in Week 3 despite Higgins missing time and Chase getting frustrated with Sauce Gardner. Hurst hasn’t seen a red-zone target since Week 1, and his pass-game role appears diminished. Let’s give it a week and see if he gets healthier.

Literally Any Miami Pass Catcher Not Named Hill or Waddle

Don’t do this to yourself. I get it, though. Miami’s offense is pass-friendly (3rd in PROE), productive (3rd in yards per drive) and efficient (1st in EPA per play). You should want a piece of this offense. But there aren’t many worth rostering.

Hill and Waddle account for over half of the Dolphins’ passing attack. They lead the team at 29 targets through Week 3, while none of the remaining pass-catchers are in double digits. Waddle has the lead in receiving yards at 342 to Hill’s 317. The combined yardage total of the eight other options is 266. Your only hope is a touchdown.

Surprisingly, the duo’s usage drops in the red zone. Hill doesn’t have a target inside their opponent’s 20-yard line, but Waddle leads the team at 4. After him, it’s a mix of Mike Gesicki (2), River Cracraft (3) and Trent Sherfield (3). And two of the trio ran a route on less than a third of Tua’s dropbacks.

It’s a touchdown or bust for any Miami player outside their primary pair. With the Bengals tied for the fewest passing touchdowns allowed (2), I’d look elsewhere before rolling the dice.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Latest Stories

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Stone scores in OT as Flames take 3-2 overtime win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Ben Jones knows he has work to do to crack the Calgary Flames' lineup. He also knows he helped his cause Sunday, chipping in with a goal and an assist as the Flames opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game. “I’m really just trying to make a name for myself, trying to put my foot in the door here and kind of see what happens," Jones said. "And obviously (I'm) happy with the result tonight. Making a win is kind of the most imp

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Blue Jays stop Judge, Yankees in a 10-inning thriller

    TORONTO — Interim manager John Schneider depicted the Toronto Blue Jays' series-opening win against the New York Yankees as a team effort on Monday. The Blue Jays (87-67) stopped the Yankees (94-59) seven-game win streak with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings, thanks to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s walk-off single to left to score Cavan Biggio from second base with two out. "It was such a team effort tonight," said Schneider, adding he was pleased to see Guerrero earn his third career walk-off hit as Toron

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve