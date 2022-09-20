Fantasy Football Week 3: Defense rankings

Well, it's only been two games, but so far, the Buffalo Bills defense looks like an absolute juggernaut of smothering proportions. The Bills currently rank second on the fantasy D/ST leaderboard behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who saw their bottom line boosted thanks to the Jameis Winston show in Week 2.

The Bills, however, have just completely dismantled their two opponents so far this season: The Los Angeles Rams, last year's Super Bowl champ, and the Tennessee Titans, a top seed in the AFC in 2021.

Buffalo has only allowed an astonishing 17 total points to those two teams this season. They've also collected five interceptions, nine sacks and a defensive score, to boot. And then when you consider the Bills offense has dropped a whopping 72 points in two games, well — their defense has had quite the opportunity to attack, attack, attack in the early goings of the season.

Buffalo's defense has been delivering riches for fantasy managers this season. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Buffalo's Week 3 matchup does come with some intrigue, however, because, although it made mincemeat of those two aforementioned opponents, they'll face a team coming off a raucous victory. The Miami Dolphins dropped 42 points on the Ravens — Tua Tagovailoa tossed six touchdown passes — in an epic comeback victory that was truly one for the books.

Will the Bills be able to stop Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the elite receiver duo who just came off a combined 361-yard, 4-TD outing? Or will Buffalo's defense prove itself yet again and shut down another opponent that fashions itself a playoff contender?

You're probably riding high if you have Buffalo's D/ST equipped. But don't worry — even if you're streaming the position, our analysts' positional rankings have you covered.

Here are the defenses below — check out where Buffalo and the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 3:

