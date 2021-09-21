Fantasy Football: Week 3 defense rankings

We won't bury the lede here: The Denver Broncos are our topped rank D/ST for Week 3, and the reason why is quite simple.

In fact, it could be further simplified into three words: New York Jets.

Yes, Denver's vaunted defense takes on the winless Jets in Week 3, just one week after rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw four interceptions against the Patriots (in fact, he went through a stretch where his first three completions were interceptions).

So, you can probably imagine how things will end up in this game.

Check out the Broncos and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 3 rankings.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

