Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em

Mark Deming and co-manager Ian Ritchie were early participants in the WCOFF and the FPPC. Their success, and the high winning percentage in the high-stakes world led them to be named the No. 1 fantasy owners in the world according to FootballDieHards.com.

It's important to note that a Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column is intended to dive into more difficult lineup decisions. You’re likely going to ride your true stars all season, through good games and bad, as long as they’re healthy. But here are some tricky calls on guys I’m starting or sitting, with all numbers based on PPR scoring.

Start

QB Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Watching all the QBs in Week 1, several of them were not game-ready. Meanwhile, Carr was dialed-in and ultra-focused. The Raiders offensive line dominated Denver and we all know the Chiefs are going to bring it. Carr could have a beautiful fantasy day. It's also the highest Las Vegas total at 53.5, so look forward to a high-scoring affair.

QB Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

You should start Dalton vs. the Niners, who will host their second straight West Coast opponent in Week 2. The Bengals’ new-look offense is full of innovative play calling. Dalton threw for four TDs in the 2018 Cincinnati home opener. He traditionally has his best fantasy performances at home.

RB Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

You'll find Cohen in the deep ranks this week according to most experts. If you're the fantasy team with one bell cow RB and need a serviceable RB2 or PPR flex, then Cohen is your guy. While the Bears offense comes into form, you can count on Cohen to be active in the passing game, especially with TE Trey Burton dinged up.

RB Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

If you're seeking a potentially big game from your RB2 or flex, consider Sanders vs. Atlanta. Sanders just missed a breaking free for a nice TD run in Week 1, and my gut says he'll pop one this week vs. the Falcons, who gave up 172 and three TDs on the ground Week 1. Sanders played 41% of the Eagles RB snaps in Week 1.

RB Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

The Bills moved LeSean McCoy because they knew what they had in Singletary. While many expected a mind-numbing RBBC approach from Buffalo, Singletary played 70% of the RB snaps and had five receptions on six targets. Ride the rookie vs. the Giants.

WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

Don't be surprised when the Cardinals have 45-plus pass attempts in Week 2 vs. the Ravens. What we learned in Week 1 was Fitzgerald is Kyler Murray's go-to WR early in the season. Fitzgerald’s volume vs. Baltimore could be 10-15 targets as Arizona will be chasing points all day. Fitz played 97% of the WR snaps in Week 1.

WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

With so many Week 1 big games, one surprising name we did hear from often is Michael Gallup. Gallup is an emerging WR who averaged 22.6 yards per reception and hauled in 7-of-7 targets for 158 yards in Week 1. Looking back, Gallup had a 49-yard TD reception in 2018 at Washington and we might expect another big game from the second-year WR.

TE Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers

Ignored by most drafters, Graham's Week 1 success (three catches, 30 yards and a touchdown) was no fluke. The aging TE has a deep understanding of head coach Matt LaFleur's offense and will continue to get opportunities in both targets and red-zone plays.

Sit

QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Drafted early and aggressively by most season-long players, Baker was shaky in Week 1 and enters Week 2 dinged up. Hold off playing the former Heisman trophy winner while he tries to find the swag that he always boasts about.

QB Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston provided one of the least prepared and game-ready QB performances last week. The former first overall NFL pick in 2015 struggled to make reads. He will not live to fight another day throwing costly interceptions like this for much longer. Let Winston find his rhythm before relying on him.

RB Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

Did you know Feeman and Ito Smith each played 50% of the Falcons Week 1 RB snaps? Essentially Freeman is already in a completely even timeshare with Smith. Those who used a high pick on Freeman, and expect 2016 RB production from him, should temper expectations.

RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Jones was drafted in the third and fourth round of season-long leagues based on his huge potential and upside. However, with just 3.0 yards per carry and one catch in Week 1, he left fantasy owners feeling empty, and that trend could continue. Jamaal Williams played 41% of the RB snaps compared to Jones 59%. I'd like to see Jones prove it first.

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This one is difficult to write but consider benching Evans in a short week vs. Carolina. Evans entered the contest with the flu so give and take, but he ended up with two grabs for 28 yards and had five targets in a game where QB Jameis Winston attempted 36 passes? Last year at Carolina Evans had 10 targets and ended the game with one catch for 16 yards. Might need to give Evans the weekend off.

WR Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers

The best hands on the Panthers belong to Christian McCaffrey and not Samuel or D.J. Moore. With that being said, Samuel was an aggressive pick in drafts this year and owners have big expectations. Big Cam Newton had 36 pass attempts and trailed most of the game, but Samuel had just four targets and three grabs for 32 yards. Cam targeted Moore 10 times in comparison.

TE O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another aggressive pick by some of the top fantasy players in the world, Howard had a slow Week 1 performance collecting just four grabs for 32 yards on five targets. Yes, there is a "Sit the Bucs" theme in this week's list of sits, and that includes Howard.

