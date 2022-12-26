Fantasy Football Week 16 Wrap: It's official — we can trust Gardner Minshew in our playoff lineups

Dak Prescott and Gardner Minshew both played incredibly well, with Prescott finishing as this week’s top fantasy QB. Prescott was intercepted for the fifth straight game (including a pick-six) but threw for a season-high 347 yards, while Minshew benefitted from Philadelphia’s weapons, as expected. Minshew obviously lacks Jalen Hurts’ fantasy upside and rushing ability, but he’s a top-12 QB in this offense. His average depth of target (10.7 yards) was in the 84th percentile; he took full advantage of Dallas’ injuries to its secondary … CeeDee Lamb and DeVonta Smith finished as the top two scoring fantasy receivers this week, with the former up to a career-high eight touchdowns. Smith is averaging 101.3 yards with four touchdowns over the last four games, and it doesn’t look like he or AJ Brown will be greatly affected by the loss of Hurts.

In fact, Minshew’s 40 passes were more than Hurts has attempted in any game this season.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were shut down on the ground by a Philadelphia defense that’s flipped its run/pass effectiveness from earlier this season … Miles Sanders saw more carries (21) than usual but fumbled for the second straight game, continued to be mostly ignored as a receiver and lost a goal-line touchdown to his quarterback, as usual … T.Y. Hilton made his first Cowboys catch count, pulling down a beautiful Prescott throw to convert a third-and-30 in the fourth quarter ... In a week filled with poor weather and low scores, this game totaled 74 points and satisfied many fantasy managers during crucial Week 16 playoffs matchups.

The Ravens are a fantasy mess with a split backfield and a dying offense that badly misses Lamar Jackson. Mark Andrews averaged 75.8 yards and scored five touchdowns over his first six games but has averaged 35.6 yards with zero scores over eight games since. Meanwhile, DeMarcus Robinson recorded Baltimore’s first touchdown by a wide receiver since Week 3 … Desmond Ridder certainly could’ve been worse during his second start, given the conditions, and while Drake London lost a fumble for the second straight game, he’ll be someone to target in 2023 fantasy drafts … Cordarrelle Patterson had a sick TD run nullified by a shaky penalty in this barn burner.

Jared Goff entered with a 20:3 TD:TO ratio at home compared to 3:7 on the road, but he finished as the No. 2 fantasy QB in what was arguably the best game of his career away from home. Among the six QBs with 25+ TD passes this season, Goff’s seven INTs are the fewest … While Amon-Ra St. Brown was tackled inside the five-yard line yet again, Shane Zylstra caught as many touchdowns (three) Saturday as Chris Olave, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeAndre Hopkins have all season … D’Andre Swift’s usage remains this season’s biggest mystery.

DJ Moore’s nice game was hardly a surprise against a defense allowing the most fantasy points to the slot, while D’Onta Foreman sure made me feel silly for sitting him in a week he finished as a top-three RB. Foreman played 14 snaps the previous game and was facing a Lions run defense that had been the best in the NFL over the last seven weeks. Nonetheless, Foreman and Chuba Hubbard ran for 290 yards (8.8 YPC) in a dominating performance by Carolina’s offensive line. The Panthers got 8.8 yards per play this week — the next best was Buffalo with 7.3.

Devin Singletary and James Cook were both top-10 RBs this week, while Justin Fields wasn’t a top-eight QB for the first time in his last nine games. David Montgomery got 20 touches despite Khalil Herbert’s return, although game script certainly played a part. Buffalo’s backfield has become nearly a 50/50 split … Stefon Diggs was held catchless in the first half and had his least productive game of the season. Five different Bills scored touchdowns Saturday, and he wasn’t one of them. Diggs’ average weekly finish has been the WR51 over the last three games … Josh Allen has thrown for fewer than 225 yards in three of the past four games but will likely be throwing a ton in Cincinnati during fantasy championships next week.

New Orleans Saints @ Cleveland Browns

Alvin Kamara had by far his best fantasy game since Week 8, while Andy Dalton fell well short of his comically low passing yards prop (135.5 yards) thanks to the windiest conditions of the season. Taysom Hill also saw extra carries as a result, taking one in for a score … Amari Cooper saw an unlikely 10 targets given the weather but dropped a pass while wide open in the end zone … Nick Chubb ran for 12 touchdowns before Deshaun Watson’s return but has zero since (with no 100-yard rushing games either).

Patrick Mahomes put up his usual amount of fantasy points thanks to a rushing score, but this was otherwise a huge disappointment; this matchup had the highest over/under of the week and totaled just 34 points …Jerick McKinnon scored his NFL-high sixth touchdown this month but had just five rushing yards against a vulnerable Seattle run defense after finishing as fantasy’s top back each of the last two weeks. Seattle improbably forced the most three-and-outs by KC’s offense all season … Kenneth Walker dominated Seattle’s backfield work after entering questionable and without practicing all week ... DK Metcalf didn’t erupt as hoped with Tyler Lockett sidelined against a KC secondary that’s allowed the most passing TDs this season … With the Seahawks losing, teams are now 0-13 the week after playing the 49ers. Speaking of which ...

Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy, who’s been playing through a torn oblique, became the first rookie since 1950 to win his first three starts and the only QB other than Dan Marino to throw multiple TDs with a 100+ Passer Rating in those three starts. This week’s game script hurt Purdy’s fantasy stats (just 22 pass attempts), but he’s gotten 9.2 YPA with seven touchdowns and just one turnover (a pick Saturday that was more Jauan Jennings’ fault) over his three starts. The 49ers now have the best point differential in the NFC … George Kittle has erupted for four touchdowns over the last two games and has benefitted greatly from Purdy’s emergence (as well as Deebo Samuel’s injury).

George Kittle has been the prime fantasy beneficiary of Brock Purdy's emergence. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brian Robinson had 58 rushing yards with 12 minutes left but still failed to become the first running back to reach 60 against San Francisco this season … Kevin Harlan is generally great, but he repeatedly mispronounced “Aiyuk” throughout the game … With Jordan Mason injured, Tyrion Davis-Price emerged as SF’s next RB up ... Carson Wentz took over in the fourth quarter … Jahan Dotson nearly had an 80-yard touchdown on the first drive, when he also had another nice catch called back by penalty. As good as Terry McLaurin is, there’s a real chance Dotson is the better fantasy receiver moving forward.

Kirk Cousins has the lowest YPA of his career yet has been a top-five fantasy QB for three straight weeks, averaging 395 yards and three TDs over that span. Cousins had a close interception overturned by review late in the third quarter and connected with TJ Hockenson for their second score later in the drive ... Justin Jefferson has 11+ catches and 15+ targets in three straight games and has become the likely No. 1 pick in fantasy drafts next year … Daniel Jones threw for 334 yards while dealing with multiple Richie James drops, while Darius Slayton somehow was fourth in targets for New York … Saquon Barkley recorded a season-high eight catches and had a late TD run on fourth down … The Vikings curiously didn’t go for 2 after going up seven points with three minutes left, although they still improved to 11-0 in one-score games this season thanks to a 61-yard field goal at the buzzer.

Joe Burrow threw for 375 yards and three TDs against a New England defense that’s allowing the fewest yards per play at home this season. The Bengals outgained the Patriots 189 yards to 10 at halftime. The Bengals belong in the same AFC tier as Buffalo and Kansas City (although the loss of La'el Collins hurts). Cincinnati is 25-10 against the spread since the start of last season … Trenton Irwin, touchdown hunter … One week after leading the league in rushing, Rhamondre Stevenson got just 2.3 YPC and lost a crucial fumble inside the five on first-and-goal that cost New England a chance at somehow winning a game in which they didn’t take a snap in Cincinnati’s territory until the fourth quarter and had the second-biggest halftime deficit (22-0) of Bill Belichick’s career … After contributing to the craziest ending in NFL history, Jakobi Meyers pulled down a Hail Mary in the near-miraculous comeback.

Derrick Henry ran for 126 yards and a touchdown yet likely disappointed most fantasy managers; he ripped off an early 48-yard TD run and entered averaging 223 rushing yards over his last four games against Houston. As feared, Henry lost receiving production as well as a touchdown run to Malik Willis, who also hit the under on the lowest passing yards prop (125.5) ever posted. Willis has gotten 4.8 YPA with a 0:3 TD:INT ratio over three starts this season and makes everyone aside from King Henry on Tennessee unstartable in fantasy leagues … Brandin Cooks saw six more targets (9) than any other Texans player, caught a touchdown and had another TD called back by penalty during his return. But he also failed to get 35 receiving yards and was up against a Tennessee defense allowing the most fantasy points to wideouts.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Derek Carr struggled mightily in the cold as usual, as Davante Adams somehow managed just 15 yards on nine targets against a Pittsburgh defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Weather was an issue Saturday night, but Adams’ average weekly finish has been the WR55 over the last three games. He gets the NFL’s best defense in the fantasy championship up next … Eight of the Raiders’ nine losses have been by one score … Diontae Johnson has 82 catches and 130 targets — and as many touchdowns as you do this season.

Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa finished with 12.4 YPA but had a concerning second half that included three interceptions in the fourth quarter. He gets the Patriots in New England and then the Jets to finish a season that’s ending quite poorly … If you think you had a bad beat when it comes to your fantasy team this weekend, realize there is someone out there who was 46 seconds away from winning a $6 million survivor pool (if the Raiders won Saturday night) only to be out less than 24 hours later (they had Miami during the Xmas slate) ... Jeff Wilson’s return was a bummer to Raheem Mostert’s fantasy value, although they had more success than Green Bay’s backfield duo … Christian Watson continues to be a huge boom/bust option with a scary weekly injury floor. He’ll likely cost a fourth-round fantasy pick next year even with the injury risk … Matt LaFleur is now 15-0 in December during his career.

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams

Russell Wilson threw two picks in the first quarter for the first time in his career and finished with three interceptions only because he was pulled for Brett Rypien during a blowout in which the hapless Rams dropped a 50-burger. Wilson somehow has taken the most sacks (49) in the NFL this year despite playing just 13 games and attempting 200+ fewer passes than Tom Brady! Baker Mayfield badly outplayed Wilson. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have four of the top 50 picks in the upcoming draft …

Cam Akers ran for three touchdowns and was easily fantasy’s top scoring back this week despite sitting out the final 13 minutes of the fourth quarter. The Broncos entered with the No. 1 red-zone defense but allowed LA to score a TD during all four RZ trips in the first half … Where has that been all season, Tyler Higbee?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals

Tom Brady and Trace McSorley both struggled mightily, although the GOAT was able to once again win despite trailing by 10 midway through the fourth quarter. It’s almost as if Tampa Bay should try a more uptempo offense earlier in games. Brady has gotten fewer than 6.0 YPA in four of the last five games, and Sunday night marked his third straight with multiple picks. His 4.7 average depth of target was one of the lowest of his career and in the fourth percentile. Meanwhile, the Cardinals entered allowing the second-most yards per play at home this season … Rachaad White caught Brady’s lone TD pass, but Leonard Fournette saw a whopping 30 opportunities … Mike Evans hasn’t scored in 11 straight games, while DeAndre Hopkins somehow managed just four yards on 10 targets … James Conner has finished as a top-15 RB in six straight weeks (and top-six in four of them) … The NFC South winner having a home game hopefully leads to changes to the ridiculous current divisional system.

