Fantasy Football Week 16 Wrap: It's official — we can trust Gardner Minshew in our playoff lineups

Dalton Del Don
·Fantasy Analyst
·12 min read

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and Gardner Minshew both played incredibly well, with Prescott finishing as this week’s top fantasy QB. Prescott was intercepted for the fifth straight game (including a pick-six) but threw for a season-high 347 yards, while Minshew benefitted from Philadelphia’s weapons, as expected. Minshew obviously lacks Jalen Hurts’ fantasy upside and rushing ability, but he’s a top-12 QB in this offense. His average depth of target (10.7 yards) was in the 84th percentile; he took full advantage of Dallas’ injuries to its secondary … CeeDee Lamb and DeVonta Smith finished as the top two scoring fantasy receivers this week, with the former up to a career-high eight touchdowns. Smith is averaging 101.3 yards with four touchdowns over the last four games, and it doesn’t look like he or AJ Brown will be greatly affected by the loss of Hurts.

In fact, Minshew’s 40 passes were more than Hurts has attempted in any game this season.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were shut down on the ground by a Philadelphia defense that’s flipped its run/pass effectiveness from earlier this season … Miles Sanders saw more carries (21) than usual but fumbled for the second straight game, continued to be mostly ignored as a receiver and lost a goal-line touchdown to his quarterback, as usual … T.Y. Hilton made his first Cowboys catch count, pulling down a beautiful Prescott throw to convert a third-and-30 in the fourth quarter ... In a week filled with poor weather and low scores, this game totaled 74 points and satisfied many fantasy managers during crucial Week 16 playoffs matchups.

Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are a fantasy mess with a split backfield and a dying offense that badly misses Lamar Jackson. Mark Andrews averaged 75.8 yards and scored five touchdowns over his first six games but has averaged 35.6 yards with zero scores over eight games since. Meanwhile, DeMarcus Robinson recorded Baltimore’s first touchdown by a wide receiver since Week 3 … Desmond Ridder certainly could’ve been worse during his second start, given the conditions, and while Drake London lost a fumble for the second straight game, he’ll be someone to target in 2023 fantasy drafts … Cordarrelle Patterson had a sick TD run nullified by a shaky penalty in this barn burner.

Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers

Jared Goff entered with a 20:3 TD:TO ratio at home compared to 3:7 on the road, but he finished as the No. 2 fantasy QB in what was arguably the best game of his career away from home. Among the six QBs with 25+ TD passes this season, Goff’s seven INTs are the fewest … While Amon-Ra St. Brown was tackled inside the five-yard line yet again, Shane Zylstra caught as many touchdowns (three) Saturday as Chris Olave, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeAndre Hopkins have all season … D’Andre Swift’s usage remains this season’s biggest mystery.

DJ Moore’s nice game was hardly a surprise against a defense allowing the most fantasy points to the slot, while D’Onta Foreman sure made me feel silly for sitting him in a week he finished as a top-three RB. Foreman played 14 snaps the previous game and was facing a Lions run defense that had been the best in the NFL over the last seven weeks. Nonetheless, Foreman and Chuba Hubbard ran for 290 yards (8.8 YPC) in a dominating performance by Carolina’s offensive line. The Panthers got 8.8 yards per play this week — the next best was Buffalo with 7.3.

Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears

Devin Singletary and James Cook were both top-10 RBs this week, while Justin Fields wasn’t a top-eight QB for the first time in his last nine games. David Montgomery got 20 touches despite Khalil Herbert’s return, although game script certainly played a part. Buffalo’s backfield has become nearly a 50/50 splitStefon Diggs was held catchless in the first half and had his least productive game of the season. Five different Bills scored touchdowns Saturday, and he wasn’t one of them. Diggs’ average weekly finish has been the WR51 over the last three games … Josh Allen has thrown for fewer than 225 yards in three of the past four games but will likely be throwing a ton in Cincinnati during fantasy championships next week.

New Orleans Saints @ Cleveland Browns

Alvin Kamara had by far his best fantasy game since Week 8, while Andy Dalton fell well short of his comically low passing yards prop (135.5 yards) thanks to the windiest conditions of the season. Taysom Hill also saw extra carries as a result, taking one in for a scoreAmari Cooper saw an unlikely 10 targets given the weather but dropped a pass while wide open in the end zone … Nick Chubb ran for 12 touchdowns before Deshaun Watson’s return but has zero since (with no 100-yard rushing games either).

Seattle Seahawks @ Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes put up his usual amount of fantasy points thanks to a rushing score, but this was otherwise a huge disappointment; this matchup had the highest over/under of the week and totaled just 34 points Jerick McKinnon scored his NFL-high sixth touchdown this month but had just five rushing yards against a vulnerable Seattle run defense after finishing as fantasy’s top back each of the last two weeks. Seattle improbably forced the most three-and-outs by KC’s offense all season … Kenneth Walker dominated Seattle’s backfield work after entering questionable and without practicing all week ... DK Metcalf didn’t erupt as hoped with Tyler Lockett sidelined against a KC secondary that’s allowed the most passing TDs this season … With the Seahawks losing, teams are now 0-13 the week after playing the 49ers. Speaking of which ...

Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy, who’s been playing through a torn oblique, became the first rookie since 1950 to win his first three starts and the only QB other than Dan Marino to throw multiple TDs with a 100+ Passer Rating in those three starts. This week’s game script hurt Purdy’s fantasy stats (just 22 pass attempts), but he’s gotten 9.2 YPA with seven touchdowns and just one turnover (a pick Saturday that was more Jauan Jennings’ fault) over his three starts. The 49ers now have the best point differential in the NFC … George Kittle has erupted for four touchdowns over the last two games and has benefitted greatly from Purdy’s emergence (as well as Deebo Samuel’s injury).

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers has fantasy value and its growing
George Kittle has been the prime fantasy beneficiary of Brock Purdy's emergence. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brian Robinson had 58 rushing yards with 12 minutes left but still failed to become the first running back to reach 60 against San Francisco this season … Kevin Harlan is generally great, but he repeatedly mispronounced “Aiyuk” throughout the game … With Jordan Mason injured, Tyrion Davis-Price emerged as SF’s next RB up ... Carson Wentz took over in the fourth quarter … Jahan Dotson nearly had an 80-yard touchdown on the first drive, when he also had another nice catch called back by penalty. As good as Terry McLaurin is, there’s a real chance Dotson is the better fantasy receiver moving forward.

New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins has the lowest YPA of his career yet has been a top-five fantasy QB for three straight weeks, averaging 395 yards and three TDs over that span. Cousins had a close interception overturned by review late in the third quarter and connected with TJ Hockenson for their second score later in the drive ... Justin Jefferson has 11+ catches and 15+ targets in three straight games and has become the likely No. 1 pick in fantasy drafts next year … Daniel Jones threw for 334 yards while dealing with multiple Richie James drops, while Darius Slayton somehow was fourth in targets for New York … Saquon Barkley recorded a season-high eight catches and had a late TD run on fourth down … The Vikings curiously didn’t go for 2 after going up seven points with three minutes left, although they still improved to 11-0 in one-score games this season thanks to a 61-yard field goal at the buzzer.

Cincinnati Bengals @ New England Patriots

Joe Burrow threw for 375 yards and three TDs against a New England defense that’s allowing the fewest yards per play at home this season. The Bengals outgained the Patriots 189 yards to 10 at halftime. The Bengals belong in the same AFC tier as Buffalo and Kansas City (although the loss of La'el Collins hurts). Cincinnati is 25-10 against the spread since the start of last season … Trenton Irwin, touchdown hunter … One week after leading the league in rushing, Rhamondre Stevenson got just 2.3 YPC and lost a crucial fumble inside the five on first-and-goal that cost New England a chance at somehow winning a game in which they didn’t take a snap in Cincinnati’s territory until the fourth quarter and had the second-biggest halftime deficit (22-0) of Bill Belichick’s career … After contributing to the craziest ending in NFL history, Jakobi Meyers pulled down a Hail Mary in the near-miraculous comeback.

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry ran for 126 yards and a touchdown yet likely disappointed most fantasy managers; he ripped off an early 48-yard TD run and entered averaging 223 rushing yards over his last four games against Houston. As feared, Henry lost receiving production as well as a touchdown run to Malik Willis, who also hit the under on the lowest passing yards prop (125.5) ever posted. Willis has gotten 4.8 YPA with a 0:3 TD:INT ratio over three starts this season and makes everyone aside from King Henry on Tennessee unstartable in fantasy leagues … Brandin Cooks saw six more targets (9) than any other Texans player, caught a touchdown and had another TD called back by penalty during his return. But he also failed to get 35 receiving yards and was up against a Tennessee defense allowing the most fantasy points to wideouts.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Derek Carr struggled mightily in the cold as usual, as Davante Adams somehow managed just 15 yards on nine targets against a Pittsburgh defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Weather was an issue Saturday night, but Adams’ average weekly finish has been the WR55 over the last three games. He gets the NFL’s best defense in the fantasy championship up next … Eight of the Raiders’ nine losses have been by one score … Diontae Johnson has 82 catches and 130 targets — and as many touchdowns as you do this season.

Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa finished with 12.4 YPA but had a concerning second half that included three interceptions in the fourth quarter. He gets the Patriots in New England and then the Jets to finish a season that’s ending quite poorly … If you think you had a bad beat when it comes to your fantasy team this weekend, realize there is someone out there who was 46 seconds away from winning a $6 million survivor pool (if the Raiders won Saturday night) only to be out less than 24 hours later (they had Miami during the Xmas slate) ... Jeff Wilson’s return was a bummer to Raheem Mostert’s fantasy value, although they had more success than Green Bay’s backfield duo … Christian Watson continues to be a huge boom/bust option with a scary weekly injury floor. He’ll likely cost a fourth-round fantasy pick next year even with the injury risk … Matt LaFleur is now 15-0 in December during his career.

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams

Russell Wilson threw two picks in the first quarter for the first time in his career and finished with three interceptions only because he was pulled for Brett Rypien during a blowout in which the hapless Rams dropped a 50-burger. Wilson somehow has taken the most sacks (49) in the NFL this year despite playing just 13 games and attempting 200+ fewer passes than Tom Brady! Baker Mayfield badly outplayed Wilson. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have four of the top 50 picks in the upcoming draft …

Cam Akers ran for three touchdowns and was easily fantasy’s top scoring back this week despite sitting out the final 13 minutes of the fourth quarter. The Broncos entered with the No. 1 red-zone defense but allowed LA to score a TD during all four RZ trips in the first half … Where has that been all season, Tyler Higbee?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals

Tom Brady and Trace McSorley both struggled mightily, although the GOAT was able to once again win despite trailing by 10 midway through the fourth quarter. It’s almost as if Tampa Bay should try a more uptempo offense earlier in games. Brady has gotten fewer than 6.0 YPA in four of the last five games, and Sunday night marked his third straight with multiple picks. His 4.7 average depth of target was one of the lowest of his career and in the fourth percentile. Meanwhile, the Cardinals entered allowing the second-most yards per play at home this season … Rachaad White caught Brady’s lone TD pass, but Leonard Fournette saw a whopping 30 opportunities … Mike Evans hasn’t scored in 11 straight games, while DeAndre Hopkins somehow managed just four yards on 10 targets … James Conner has finished as a top-15 RB in six straight weeks (and top-six in four of them) … The NFC South winner having a home game hopefully leads to changes to the ridiculous current divisional system.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter

Latest Stories

  • IOC struggling to find home for 2030 Winter Olympics — and a Tokyo Games scandal is not helping

    Sapporo seems like an ideal place to host the world's top athletes seven years from now. The city has an Olympic legacy as the first in Asia to stage a Winter Games, in 1972. Its location on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido is reliably snowy and cold, and packed with ski resorts famous for world-class powder. And until recently, there appeared to be significant local support for the city's bid to host the Winter Games again in 2030, with polls last year suggesting more than half of residents

  • Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT

    There were times during the slog of a football game Sunday night when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looked frustrated. Brady completed all six of his passes in overtime, helping the Bucs overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 to keep a one-game lead in the NFC South.

  • Steelers' Tribute To 'Immaculate Reception' Icon Gets Unexpected Interruption

    Some NFL fans reportedly didn't see a video tribute for late Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris on Saturday.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

    Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action. All those things are happening this year. And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage. The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise’s history. They ge

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (