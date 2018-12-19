Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Pickups: Kalen Ballage breaks out, Aaron Jones' injury opens door for Jamaal Williams

A bunch of key RBs figure to return from injuries for fantasy championship games (Melvin Gordon, James Conner, Spencer Ware), but as is the case every year, several more figure to be out, paving the way for some of the top Week 16 fantasy waiver wire pickups, including Kalen Ballage (filling in for Frank Gore), Jamaal Williams (filling in for Aaron Jones), and Mike Williams (filling in for Keenan Allen), to help lead owners to titles. Opting for free agent adds in crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions is never easy with everything on the line, but sometimes it's exactly what's needed.

Even if you're set at the skill positions, our full free agent list has some D/ST streamers with favorable matchups that could be worth a look depending on your usual starter. There aren't many TE streamers worth considering, and the only QBs are risky rookies. We do have some potential high-upside WR3s, but let's face it -- if a guy is still available on the majority of waiver wires heading into Week 16, he can't be considered a "safe play." The QB, TE, and D/ST streaming options can be found at the end of this list. If you're worried about potential weather issues or playing bar trivia and need to know the name of the current Arizona Cardinals kicker in order to win a bucket of beers, check out our Week 16 kicker rankings.

Obviously, this is it, so let your waiver flag fly. Make five claims if you want -- whatever it takes to field your best roster and prevent your opponent from getting potential starters. Even if your league does play into Week 17, there are enough worthwhile pickups this week that you shouldn't hold back your claim.

Top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 16

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers. A knee injury knocked Aaron Jones out of Week 15's game in Chicago, paving the way for Williams to step in and rack up 55 yards and a score on 12 carries. He added another 42 receiving yards on four receptions (five targets), giving him by far his most productive day of the season. With the Packers out of the playoff hunt, it seems unlikely they'll push Jones back next week, setting up Williams with a highly favorable matchup against the Jets.

Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins. What, you thought Kenyan Drake would get carries if Frank Gore got hurt? Nope, it was Kalen Ballage who finally got a chance to show his stuff after Gore left Week 15's game early because of a gimpy ankle. The 6-2, 237-pound rookie out of Arizona State impressed with 123 yards and a TD on 12 carries. A big chunk of that production came on a 75-yard TD run, but considering he was facing a tough Vikings run defense, it was still an impressive performance. The Dolphins have another mediocre-on-paper matchup against the Jaguars in Week 16, but after watching similarly sized Derrick Henry run all over the Jags a couple weeks ago, Ballage would be a possible FLEX if Gore is out.

Elijah McGuire, RB, Jets. McGuire has scored in two straight games, seeing 35 total carries in that span. With Isaiah Crowell (foot) now on IR, it seems that the Jets are going to rely on McGuire as their lead back for the final two weeks of the season. McGuire has solid dual-threat ability, as he has at least three catches and 23 receiving yards in four of the six games he has played this year. If he can continue to produce as a receiver and get 15-plus touches on the ground, he will be a volume-based RB2. His matchup with the Packers in Week 16 is a solid one, as the Packers defensive front has lost some of their best players (Mike Daniels, Muhammad Wilkerson) to injuries this year.

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers. Williams will soon be owned in more than 51 percent of Yahoo leagues after turning in what was easily the best game of his career against the Chiefs last Thursday. He saw a season-high nine targets and turned them into seven catches, 76 yards, and two TDs through the air. He also had a 19-yard TD run on a sweep play and caught a two-point conversion. Williams was already trending toward being the No. 2 receiver, and with Keenan Allen now dealing with a hip injury, he could end up being the No. 1 guy for a week or two. The Chargers have a tougher matchup against the Ravens in Week 16, but at the very least, Williams will be a WR3 play -- and possibly more if Allen can't get healthy in time for that game. Tyrell Williams, who had 12 targets against the Chiefs, would also be in play in Week 16 if Allen is out.

