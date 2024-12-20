Fantasy Football: Week 16 half-PPR rankings

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the current favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, is fantasy's QB6 through 14 weeks. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

If we're being totally honest (and we are; this is a safe space), the Week 16 game slate isn't exactly ripe with super entertaining head-to-head matchups ... even there are some juicy matchups on deck for our fantasy football teams. One game that could provide the perfect blend of both, however, is Sunday afternoon's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) and Washington Commanders (9-5) featuring two of the league's most electric QBs.

Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels are set to face off for the second time in what hopes to be a long rivalry within the NFC East, ranked as fantasy's QB3 and QB6, respectively, headed into Week 16.

[Week 16 Half-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Find out where these two stars and the rest of their offensive weapons, including MVP candidate RB Saquon Barkley and star WRs A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Terry McLaurin landed in our team's Week 16 fantasy football rankings at each position:

Good luck with your Week 16 matchups!