Fantasy Football: Week 15 conviction picks

The Yahoo team predicts which players (or defenses) could offer a league-winning performance through the playoffs to help secure you that coveted fantasy football championship.

The league-winning QB nobody saw coming

Sometimes I think pass-game consistency is a make-believe thing that we shouldn’t really chase after, but Sam Darnold of all people is making me rethink that topic. Darnold has multiple touchdown passes in 10 different games and 11 starts with a rating over 100; he rarely throws up a stinker.

Darnold's playoff schedule has two attractive home games (ah, that indoor life) and he’s tied to winning infrastructure, between head coach Kevin O’Connell, alpha receiver Justin Jefferson and emerging star Jordan Addison. You’re in my Circle of Trust, Sammy. Let’s be champions together. — Scott Pianowski

We've got a good "Thielen" about this

After easing back into action after his return from IR, Adam Thielen has caught fire over the past two weeks with 17 receptions on 21 targets for 201 yards and a touchdown, proving he’s still a reliable option. The connection between Bryce Young and Thielen shouldn’t surprise anyone. Last season, Thielen was Young’s top target and posted three top-five finishes before fading in the back half of the season in the year.

Fast forward to now, and Thielen looks fresh and ready to finish off the season in top-tier condition. With Xavier Leggette’s recent struggles, Thielen is clearly Young’s favorite and most reliable target. Thielen’s fantasy playoff schedule features an inconsistent Dallas secondary, Arizona and an ideal championship week matchup against Tampa Bay. He should finish as a weekly top-20 receiver through the remainder of the season with top-five potential in the Week 17 matchup. — Tera Roberts

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

Trey McBride breaks his unfortunate streak just in time

Trey McBride has been repelled by the end-zone so far this season, despite having caught 80 balls on 106 targets with 16 red-zone chances included. It’s an outrageous and almost inexplicable scoreless streak — one that should be ending very soon. McBride has seen an obnoxious 41 targets over his last three games, catching 31 for 299 yards. He’s clearly helping his fantasy managers, even without the spikes.

Arizona is headed into a series of friendly matchups in the fantasy postseason, highlighted by a Week 16 trip to Carolina to face the defense allowing the most fantasy points (by far) to opposing tight ends. McBride’s touchdown drought is pure flukiness, and it will not survive the upcoming matchups with the Patriots and Panthers. — Andy Behrens

Enjoy the favorable schedule one of fantasy's top workhorses

Chuba Hubbard played 97% of the snaps after Jonathon Brooks reinjured his knee last week, seeing 31-of-32 RB opportunities. Brooks is out for the season, so Hubbard will be Carolina’s full workhorse down the stretch. Bryce Young is playing far better, hidden some by drops and a difficult recent schedule that now eases up.

The Panthers are favorites Sunday for the first time in exactly two years, so game script should be favorable. Moreover, Carolina has the fourth-easiest RB schedule over the fantasy playoffs, so Hubbard looks set to help bring home championships. — Dalton Del Don

Rico Dowdle ... a must-start in the fantasy playoffs?!

Rico Dowdle is now an auto-start at running back in the fantasy postseason. It’s too little too late but the Cowboys have beyond sent the other veterans to the bench in favor of just giving Dowdle all the chances he can get. Dowdle has handled over 70% of the backfield touches since Week 12 and he’s played at least 70% of the snaps the last two weeks. He’s responded well to this promotion, averaging 5.6 yards per rush the last three weeks. You can feel him get into a rhythm the more carries they give him.

Dowdle is playing for a new contract with this team or elsewhere next year and Dallas should have every incentive to evaluate him as a RB1 down the stretch. He gets a matchup with one of the worst run defenses in the league in the Panthers in Week 15. — Matt Harmon

The D/ST worth stashing is ...

The Colts defense is a sneaky waiver add right now, coming off its bye week and were dropped in the far majority of Yahoo Leagues. Right now, they’re available in over 75% of leagues. This is a bit surprising given their strong rest of season schedule. This week will be their toughest matchup against the Broncos. Bo Nix has been good in his rookie season, but I wouldn’t consider him a worrisome matchup for a fantasy defense. The last time we saw Nix in action, he threw two interceptions and completed just 51% of his passes against the Browns.

In Week 16, Indy will face the Titans who allow the most points per game to opposing fantasy defenses. Will Levis has played better the past six weeks but he’s still turning the ball over at an above average rate. Finally in Week 17, fantasy championship week, the Colts will face the Giants. New York allows the third-most points to opposing fantasy defenses this season. Tommy DeVito is back under center for the Giants, and he takes sacks at an unusually high rate.

The Colts are a top-five fantasy defense for the two most important weeks of the fantasy season. All it takes is one defensive score for them to tilt a playoff matchup in your favor. Add this D/ST if you can. — Sal Vetri