Fantasy Football Week 13 Wrap: What happened to Kyler Murray's rushing upside?

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

Jared Goff entered the season with a history of performing better at home, but he’s been much better on the road this season (scoring 17 of his 20 touchdowns), and it continued with another strong game Sunday. Goff’s fantasy value has been hurt this season by a Rams defense that’s allowed the fewest yards per play in the league, although he’s now surpassed 45 pass attempts in three of the last five games after not throwing 40 passes in seven straight to open the year.

Darrell Henderson had a late touchdown run, but the big news was Cam Akers dominating the Rams’ backfield work (21 carries compared to Henderson and Malcolm Brown combining for six). The rookie didn’t go crazy (3.4 YPC), but he’s flashed at times and would obviously have huge fantasy upside should he take over as LAR’s feature back. Now if only we could trust this usage moving forward … It was a quiet game for LA’s receivers in a game the Rams nearly scored 40 points, with Goff missing an open Cooper Kupp for a long score at one point. Kupp ended last season scoring in five straight games, but he hasn’t recorded a touchdown in his last eight contests.

Kyler Murray continued to struggle while playing through a shoulder injury, this time against one of football’s best defenses. Murray somehow managed three TD passes (the same number of completions he had in the first half) despite getting 4.4 YPA, but the bigger fantasy concern continues to be Murray’s lack of running. After averaging 9.7 carries for 67.1 rushing yards (with 10 TDs) over the season’s first nine games, he’s at 5.0 for 20.3 (with zero TDs) over the last three contests. The rest of Arizona’s schedule (@NYG, Phi, SF, @LAR) doesn’t do Murray any favors, with DeAndre Hopkins also lined up to face some tough corners down the stretch.

Kenyan Drake saved his fantasy day with a touchdown (and nearly had another shortly afterward but was stopped about a foot short), as he continues to be oddly TD dependent and ignored in the passing game … Zane Gonzalez continued to be a problem with yet another miss, while the Rams moved to 33-0 since 2017 when leading at halftime.

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears

Matthew Stafford somehow finished with 400+ passing yards and three touchdowns in Chicago without Kenny Golladay and D’Andre Swift, as the Lions won a game in which they were trailing by at least 10 points for the first time since 2014 … David Montgomery had his second straight productive game, as Detroit entered allowing the most fantasy points to running backs this season and exceeded expectations; Montgomery and Cordarrelle Patterson ran in three total scores … Adrian Peterson has more touchdowns (four) over the last two weeks than Miles Sanders has all season … The Bears gave up two touchdowns in the final 2:30 minutes and have lost six straight games after starting the season 5-1 … Rookie Quintez Cephus pulled down a nice TD on a dime from Stafford.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins

Most of the Bengals’ offense consisted of a 72-yard touchdown to Tyler Boyd, who would later be ejected during a penalty that would cost them a field goal (DeVante Parker was kicked out in a separate incident as well). Brandon Allen left injured, and he or Ryan Finley would only be options for desperate Superflex players next week in a favorable home matchup against the Cowboys … Myles Gaskin immediately retook his role as Miami’s workhorse with so many others injured, and he’ll be a must-start throughout the fantasy playoffs … The Dolphins are in a weird spot, but they have a better chance at making a run this season with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson got 9.1 YPA during his first game without Will Fuller against a Colts defense that got DeForest Buckner back, although he failed to throw a TD for the first time all season (he added a rushing score). Watson is undefeated during his career when taking one sack or fewer, but he was dropped five times Sunday, and he continues to get no help from Houston’s running game … Brandin Cooks will have much bigger box scores ahead, while Keke Coutee looks like a strong PPR start down the stretch … T.Y. Hilton sure appreciated Bradley Roby’s suspension, as apparently the veteran wideout isn’t totally washed up … Jonathan Taylor benefitted from a blown coverage, but it was also encouraging to see him get more carries than Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins combined.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins shook off an ugly pick-six (all these defensive touchdowns by Minnesota’s opponents lately have been ideal for Cousins’ fantasy value) to finish with three TD strikes in his third straight game, and he’s up to 20 touchdown tosses over seven home games this season … Mike Glennon has been competent enough (and benefitted from some luck during his TD connection to Laviska Shenault) to keep James Robinson’s value afloat, and it also helps that the back (who remains on pace to record the most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie in NFL history) rarely leaves the field … Dalvin Cook went from looking like he suffered a serious leg injury last week that required two teammates to help him off the field to a season-high in carries (32) and receptions (six), thanks in part to Alexander Mattison being inactive … It was surprising Kyle Rudolph was so quiet (two catchless targets) with Irv Smith inactive in a game Cousins attempted 43 passes … This overtime thriller featured three missed extra points.

James Robinson has been one of the true gems of 2020. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets

Derek Carr bounced back from last week’s unexpected disaster with a big game that included the help of a defense that went with an all-out blitz play called “the Trevor Lawrence” at the end, resulting in a long Henry Ruggs game-winning touchdown catch (and helping declare a lucky winner in my Survivor pool) … Devontae Booker disappointed starting in place of Josh Jacobs, while Darren Waller did the opposite of that, scoring the third-best fantasy game by a tight end this season by halftime. He became just the third player to reach 200 receiving yards in a game this season, as the tight end saw a whopping 17 targets against a defense that looked woefully unprepared … Ty Johnson and Josh Adams combined for 178 yards on 30 carries (5.9 YPC), as it was almost like the rushing attack didn’t lose much when the 37-year-old starter left injured early.

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Taysom Hill once again paid the fantasy bills with 83 rushing yards, this time also connecting on the first TD pass(es) of his career at age 30. It helps to have arguably the league’s best defense and a healthy Michael Thomas, but this also came against an Atlanta defense that’s been playing much better lately … Alvin Kamara dominated backfield work compared to Latavius Murray and scored against a Falcons D that had been by far the stingiest in the league against fantasy backs over the last five games. Unfortunately, he again disappeared as a receiver, so his fantasy managers would more than welcome a Drew Brees return in Week 14 (although New Orleans is now 8-0 without Brees since the start of last season) … Younghoe Koo is absolutely carrying fantasy teams down the stretch.

Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans

Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry entered as two of the three best running backs in football, but Sunday it was the quarterback show, as Baker Mayfield and Ryan Tannehill combined for 700+ passing yards and seven TDs. Tannehill dealt with constant pressure and had a perfect pass turn into an interception thanks to an Adam Humphries drop, while A.J. Brown thankfully returned after going down on what appeared to be a non-contact injury, although he had a bad drop and two fumbles. Corey Davis had a monstrous game, securing 11-of-12 targets for 182 yards and a touchdown in a terrific performance. Despite missing two games, Davis is the WR21 in PPR leagues this season (Brown is WR15) ... Both defenses are dealing with a bunch of injuries, helping lead to the Browns scoring their most first-half points (38) in franchise history … Jarvis Landry has produced in back-to-back games since the weather cleared; he’s a must-start down the stretch.

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks

Colt McCoy managed just 105 passing yards (4.8 YPA), yet the Giants won as double-digit underdogs in Seattle anyway, as an inspired defensive effort suddenly has the G-Men as favorites to win their division despite starting the season 1-7 and losing Saquon Barkley (and Daniel Jones) … Chris Carson bounced back from multiple drops with a late 28-yard TD catch that saved his fantasy day, as Russell Wilson has four TD passes over the last four games after tossing 28 over the first eight contests … Wayne Gallman ran for a career-high 135 yards but failed to score for the first time in six games, losing two touchdowns to Alfred Morris, because why not?

Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been the NFC’s MVP this season, while Davante Adams’ usage around the goal line feels almost unfair. Adams tied Green Bay’s franchise-record with a TD catch in his seventh straight game, and he’ll have a strong argument to be the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts next year … Carson Wentz was sacked 3+ times for the third-most games in a row (10) in NFL history before mercifully being replaced by Jalen Hurts. The rookie has a ton of fantasy upside given his rushing ability, but Hurts would face arguably the NFL’s best defense in the Saints should he get the start in Week 14 … Marcedes Lewis made a 30+ yard catch in real-life slow motion, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a brutal 70+ yard drop that produced an ugly look from Rodgers … Aaron Jones helped fantasy managers a whole lot with a late 77-yard touchdown run, while Jalen Reagor scored on a long punt return ... The Eagles’ early field goal to put them up 3-0 gave the team their first lead in four games.

New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers

This 45-0 game was a Pick ‘Em, as the large gap in coaching and special teams was even greater than expected. Bill Belichick defenses continue to dominate young quarterbacks … The Patriots won on the road by 45 points with Cam Newton throwing for 69 yards and Gunner Olszewski leading the team with 38 receiving yards (Gunner also added a long punt return for a score). Newton has recorded 10+ rushing touchdowns three times during his career now, and it was comical to see Jarrett Stidham throwing a touchdown late in the fourth quarter while up 38-0, albeit not as laughable as LAC’s coaching.

