Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings

Jalen Hurts will look to put up a big fantasy line against the potent 49ers. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff via Getty Images)

We could potentially get a preview of this season's NFC Championship game when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. And not only have those two squads been the cream of the NFC crop through 12 weeks, but they've also been incredibly friendly for fantasy this season.

Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts have helmed two potent offenses full of fantasy weapons.

Who will come out on top in Week 13?

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 13 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 13 matchups!