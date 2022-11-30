Fantasy Football: Week 13 Kicker rankings

No matter what side of the great fantasy kicker debate you're on — be it the side of removing them from the game completely or keeping them as a traditional position — I think we can all agree that kickers on high-scoring offenses are extremely valuable in fantasy. Whether they get a plethora of extra-point opportunities, a bunch of chances to hit field goals or (even better yet) the chance to do both, these kickers are usually the cream of the fantasy crop at the position.

Take Harrison Butker, for instance.

Butker missed much of the season with injury, but returned in Week 6 and hasn't looked back. Outside of an unexpected low note against the Jaguars in Week 10 (he only scored three measly fantasy points in that game), Butker has been delivering.

In fact, he scored 14 points in back-to-back games in the last two weeks!

Harrison Butker was back to his elite fantasy ways in Weeks 11 and 12. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs scored 30 and 26 points in those two games, respectively. You can expect the offense will need to continue their high-scoring ways in Week 13 when they take on the potent Cincinnati Bengals scoring unit, led by Joe Burrow and what looks to be a returning Ja'Marr Chase.

If that game ends up being a barn-burning, high-scoring affair, you can definitely expect Harrison Butker to be a direct beneficiary of that.

And ultimately, no matter if you think kickers are a necessity or a nuisance in fantasy, at the end of the day, it's another position that can provide us with points. And we don't care where the points come from — as long as we get more of them than our opponent in a given week.

Here are the kickers — check out how Butker and the rest of the kicker position shakes out for Week 12 in our expert rankings!

