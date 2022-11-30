Fantasy Football Week 13: FLEX rankings

There is seemingly a lot to like about Isiah Pacheco in fantasy on the surface level. He's taken over as the primary ballcarrier on the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL-leading offense, for starters. And Pacheco is coming off a 22-carry game in which he scored a touchdown (though he averaged just 3.1 yards per carry).

But the Chiefs also just signed Melvin Gordon III to their practice squad, which almost certainly caused the ears of many to perk up when hearing that news. What does the move mean? Is there reason for concern among Pacheco managers? Should you pick Gordon up? This was part of Matt Harmon's take on the situation earlier this week:

Do I think [Melvin Gordon is] a big threat to Isiah Pacheco, who's run pretty well and had a clear-cut, dominant share of the team rush attempts the last couple of weeks? No, but I do think this tells us something about [Clyde Edwards-Helaire's] injury. I think he's probably unlikely to be back anytime soon. We already know he's on IR. ... I think Gordon, you know, he's probably not playable right now. But I think he might be a guy that if you are in a playoff push, you stick on the back of your bench.

Just something to consider — and monitor. In the meantime, Pacheco has a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals to look forward to in Week 13, one that figures to feature lots and lots of points. Kansas City is No. 1 in total offense and Cincinnati is No. 6, and both rank in the top five in points per game (Chiefs No. 1; Bengals No. 5).

Pacheco finished as fantasy's RB16 last week, and that was with a dreamy game-script setup against the spiraling Los Angeles Rams. He's our projected RB23 this week, making him the No. 52 FLEX option on the board from our analysts.

