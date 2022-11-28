Fantasy Football Week 12 Wrap: 2022's league winner? It's looking like Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs had an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime, becoming just the sixth player to eclipse 300 yards from scrimmage this century in an epic fantasy performance Sunday. He was a late addition to the injury report Friday — usually an ominous sign — but showed no signs of a calf injury while running for an NFL season-high 229 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs lost passing down work (and a receiving touchdown) to Ameer Abdullah but is now second only to Austin Ekeler among RBs in fantasy points this season.

He’s been your true “league winner” in 2022.

Josh Jacobs' fantasy managers were flying high in Week 12. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Derek Carr was intercepted on the first play of the game and appeared to suffer a serious injury at one point but bounced back with his first three-touchdown performance of the season. Carr has multiple TDs in four straight games despite coming off a couple of tough road matchups. The Raiders deserve a ton of credit for dropping 40 points in Seattle against a surging Seahawks defense that entered allowing the fifth-fewest yards per play over the last three weeks.

Geno Smith joined Carr as top-12 fantasy QBs this week, while Kenneth Walker was held to just 1.9 YPC but scored twice. Walker has been a boom-or-bust runner as a rookie, and it was discouraging to see him get just one target after seeing eight last week. But both of his touchdown runs were extremely impressive, as K9 continues to provide weekly highlights. Fantasy managers will be fighting over Walker at draft tables next year.

The Broncos lost by 13 points and were outgained by 100+ yards against a Sam Darnold-led, tanking Panthers team. Darnold had a TD “run,” while Russell Wilson somehow threw a fumble. Wilson produced -10.7 EPA (11th percentile) and has become the most memeable player in the league. Depending on your scoring format, Wilson likely finished as the worst-scoring fantasy QB this week.

This matchup had a lower over/under than the COVID game when Kendall Hinton started at QB — and still hit the under … DJ Moore benefitted from Darnold like he has in the past, as he was a top-10 WR this week despite Carolina not needing to attempt 20 throws … While Denver’s offense is an utter disaster, at least Latavius Murray has emerged as a workhorse and weekly fantasy starter.

Tom Brady is on pace to throw 726 passes this season (one shy of the NFL record), and Chris Godwin looked healthier following Tampa Bay’s bye … Rachaad White didn’t explode against a shaky Cleveland run defense but dominated the backfield as hoped, securing all nine targets. His (potentially immense) fantasy value will depend on Leonard Fournette’s availability/usage moving forward … Tristan Wirfs was carted off in overtime, but early indications are positive ... Amari Cooper suffered a bad drop in the fourth quarter, but David Njoku made up for it with a terrific late TD grab. Nick Chubb scored the walk-off touchdown in OT … Was I the only one who thought the announcer said “Kool Keith” caught a touchdown from Brady? (It was Ko Kieft). Deshaun Watson returns in Week 13.

Lamar Jackson continued to run while battling through a hip injury, finishing as a top-10 QB with Josh Oliver and DeSean Jackson as his leading receivers. Ravens running backs also continued to struggle, with the returning Gus Edwards managing just 3.3 YPC and losing a fourth-quarter fumble. Kenyan Drake replaced him to start the next series but quickly left after immediately dropping a pass. Mark Andrews also dropped a touchdown, but LJax deserves some blame, as the QB missed an open DeMarcus Robinson for a 50-yard touchdown early in the first quarter after the start of the game was delayed because of lightning.

Travis Etienne left with a foot injury he claims isn’t serious, but the newly signed Darrell Henderson may soon become a factor … Trevor Lawrence lost his NFL-high sixth fumble of the season but was otherwise terrific, shredding a surging Baltimore defense to finish as a top-five fantasy QB this week … Zay Jones isn’t much of a fantasy option, but he led the league in receiving yards (145) this week during his fourth double-digit target game of the season … Justin Tucker had made an NFL-high 65 straight field goals in the fourth quarter/overtime before falling short during a 67-yard attempt to end Sunday’s game.

Mike White was a noticeable upgrade over Zach Wilson, orchestrating the first opening drive touchdown of the season for New York and throwing for the most yards in the first half (235) by a Jets QB since his debut last season. The Bears have a forgiving defense, but White impressed while getting 11.3 YPA and posting top-five QB numbers in the pouring rain. Elijah Moore scored for the first time this season, while Garrett Wilson hit pay dirt twice and finished as a top-five WR. Wilson looks like a true alpha who has a real quarterback now, so he can be considered a top-15 fantasy wideout down the stretch …

After suffering an oblique injury pre-game, Trevor Siemian took a pain-killing injection to avoid a Nathan Peterman sighting at all costs. Siemian had Chicago’s passing offense looking arguably as good as ever this season during the first half before being shut out after halftime … Michael Carter was one of fantasy’s biggest busts this week, as his arrow was pointing way up with James Robinson a healthy scratch in a highly favorable matchup/game script. Carter exited in the third quarter but was losing significant work to rookie Zonovan Knight before that. Knight is rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues and could suddenly be the lead back on a Jets team that looks increasingly like a contender … Chase Claypool can be added in deeper fantasy leagues with Darnell Mooney suffering a potentially season-ending injury playing special teams.

Tua Tagovailoa continued to play extremely well, with game script predictably holding down Miami’s offensive stats; Tua had 278 passing yards at halftime but finished with 299 … Jordan Akins had an eventful game, losing a fumble that went for a touchdown and nearly turning a drop into an interception the next play — but also finishing as a top-five tight end this week. Kyle Allen looked a lot like Davis Mills … Dameon Pierce lost a goal-line score but saw six targets and gets a poor Cleveland run defense at home in Week 13 … LT Terron Armstead left with a pectoral injury, which isn’t ideal ahead of next week’s matchup in San Francisco … Jeff Wilson battled an injury (or cramps) and didn’t erupt in a smash spot without Raheem Mostert, while Myles Gaskin surpassed Salvon Ahmed as the next RB on Miami’s depth chart. The Dolphins have scored at least 30 points in four straight games and face a 49ers defense next that has shutout opponents in four straight second halves.

Tee Higgins had his second straight big game with Ja’Marr Chase still sidelined, while Tyler Boyd remained curiously quiet. Tennessee’s pass rush and windy conditions kept Joe Burrow’s numbers down, while Samaje Perine did a perfect Joe Mixon impression … Derrick Henry has gotten just 2.8 YPC over the last three games and lost a fumble/touchdown to Treylon Burks after a long catch-and-run Sunday. The rookie Burks also later pulled down a terrific catch. Burks will be someone to target heavily in fantasy leagues in 2023 ... This game ended after the Titans roughed Evan McPherson attempting a field goal that would have made it a seven-point difference.

We're seeing flashes of the potential star Treylon Burks can be. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota threw an ugly interception in the end zone late, while Taylor Heinicke just keeps winning. It was a quiet fantasy performance from all involved except for Brian Robinson, who finished as a top-five RB this week and then proceeded to wear this generation’s “puffy shirt” post-game. Terry McLaurin and Drake London both suffered from extremely heavy rushing attacks … Of course a Falcons tight end scored on a wide-open end zone toss now that Kyle Pitts is out … All four NFC East teams are currently in the playoffs.

Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray finished as top-four fantasy QBs this week, as they combined to run for 94 yards despite battling injuries. Murray was returning from a hamstring strain (and isn’t a fan of Arizona’s system), while Herbert revealed he still feels his rib move during games. Marquise Brown led Arizona in targets during his return, but Trey McBride didn’t take over slot duties as fantasy managers hoped … After seeing a season-low two targets during Keenan Allen’s return last week, Austin Ekeler saw 15 against the Cardinals … James Conner lost a fumble early but otherwise ran through a bad Chargers run defense. He’s getting as much usage as any back in the league right now … DeAndre Hopkins secured the greatest four-yard catch you’ll ever see ... The Chargers lost multiple offensive linemen during Sunday’s win, which dropped Arizona to 1-6 at home and came down to LA’s first two-point conversation attempt of the season.

Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs

The Rams entered as the biggest underdogs — while a defending Super Bowl champ — in NFL history. LA led in time of possession during the first half but ultimately lost their fifth straight game. The Rams are a clear stay away in fantasy over the rest of the season … Isiah Pacheco has completely taken over as KC’s early down back, which could lead to a bunch of TDs down the stretch on a historically productive offense. The Chiefs now head on the road for their next three games … Patrick Mahomes is on pace to throw for the most yards in the NFL this season without KC producing a top-30 fantasy WR.

New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers’ offense was quiet in a “trap game” (SF just played in Mexico on Monday night and gets the Dolphins next week), but their defense continued to play extremely well. San Francisco hasn’t allowed a point in more than 90 minutes or in the second half of their last four games. With Elijah Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel all battling injuries, Jordan Mason (0% rostered) should be added in fantasy leagues … Jimmy Garoppolo missed CMC for a big gainer in the first quarter and then again later for a sure touchdown in the end zone. But the potential loss of Mitchell would be a boost to McCaffrey’s fantasy value … Alvin Kamara lost two fumbles (including one at the goal line) and was held to just 13 rushing yards, as no running back has reached 60 rushing yards versus SF this season (while no tight end has reached 50 receiving yards against New Orleans).

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts became the first quarterback in 30+ years to run for 100+ yards in a quarter during Sunday night’s high-scoring game that hit the over before halftime. Hurts also became the first player in NFL history with 125+ rushing and passing yards in a half. He finished with a career-high 157 rushing yards in yet another dominant fantasy performance despite Philadelphia's running backs adding 200+ rush yards and three scores on the ground as well. Miles Sanders finished as fantasy’s No. 2 RB this week and is up to eight touchdowns on the year after failing to score last season … AJ Brown scored Sunday night, but DeVonta Smith has seen by far the biggest target% spike since Dallas Goedert went down and is a sneaky DFS play in Week 13 against a pass-funnel Titans defense.

We may have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers this season after he left with a rib/oblique injury. He was already playing with a broken thumb, and the Packers are now 4-8, so it could be Jordan Love time. Love is a must-add in Superflex leagues and immediately made a connection with Christian Watson, whose speed is different. The rookie wideout is up to six touchdowns on just 22 catches this season and is hopefully past his leg issues.

