Fantasy football week 12 kicker rankings

Stephen Gostkowski has looked better of late. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

After some rocky weeks, it looks like veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski is rounding back into form.

He’s currently tied for first with the most 50+ yard field goals made (6) and has been more accurate of late.

We want our kickers to make kicks when they have the chance to, and after some troubling signs, Gostkowski is getting back into the circle of trust.

Check out Gostkowski and the rest of the kickers in our analysts’ Week 12 rankings:

