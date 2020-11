The Miami Dolphins get the ultimate get-right spot in Week 12. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Miami Dolphins had a good roll going, but they were stopped right in their tracks against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

Luckily for them, Miami gets the ultimate get-right matchup in Week 12: The 0-10 New York Jets!

Check out the Dolphins and the rest of the defenses in our analysts’ Week 12 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings