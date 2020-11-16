Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Jameis Winston is back in our lives

Another week, another four teams on bye, plus a fresh batch of injuries. Per the usual, we're here to help you prioritize the top fantasy pickups ahead of waiver deadlines. All players listed below are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues; all are approved for immediate use. If you have roster needs, we have options...

Running backs on the wire

It's entirely possible — and even understandable — if your reaction to Hines' two-touchdown performance back in opening week was to roll your eyes and place no waiver claims. But here we are in mid-November and he's just produced the third multi-touchdown game of his season. It might just be time to take him seriously as a fantasy factor.

Hines led all Colts running backs in snaps (39), touches (17) and total yards (115) on Thursday night, making a pair of house calls in the team's win over Tennessee. He also caught five passes, the third time this year he's reached or exceeded that total. Thursday happened to be Hines' birthday, which is delightful. He plainly out-played both Jordan Wilkins and rookie Jonathan Taylor, who's now averaging just 3.8 YPC.

Check the stretch for the goal-line on this TD reception...

Hines is on pace for 59 catches this season, so he should really be rostered in pretty much every full-PPR setup. Indy's backfield is very much a hot-hand situation, and Hines definitely had it in Week 10. His upcoming matchups are all good-to-great: Green Bay, Tennessee, at Houston, at Vegas, Houston. Add as needed.

Recommended offer, assuming $100 budget: $18

Ballage isn't exactly the game's flashiest runner, but you can't argue with the recent workloads. He's handled 40 touches over the past two weeks, converting 18 carries and five catches into 102 scrimmage yards on Sunday at Miami. Joshua Kelley, meanwhile, carried just seven times for 21 scoreless yards. Justin Jackson was placed on IR with a knee issue and we don't yet have an ETA on Austin Ekeler (although he's clearly made progress), so Ballage belongs in your fantasy plans. He has a second straight Revenge Game on deck, as the Chargers host the Jets in Week 11.

Offer: $11

Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins (6%)

Myles Gaskin is currently on IR, sidelined by a knee injury until at least Week 12, and Matt Breida was unable to play through a hamstring issue on Sunday. Jordan Howard has made everything look hard this year, averaging a dreadful 1.2 YPC. (Howard was actually released on Monday, ending an unsuccessful half-season in Miami.) Thus, unheralded rookie Salvon Ahmed took charge of Miami's backfield in the win over the Chargers. He began his afternoon with an easy walk-in touchdown...

...en route to 90 total yards on 22 touches. The week before, he'd carried seven times for 38 yards at Arizona (5.4 YPC), earning a longer look.

Ahmed was actually a collegiate teammate of Gaskin's at Washington, where he rushed for 1,020 yards last season in his first year atop the Huskies' backfield hierarchy. He went undrafted after bombing at the combine, running a disappointing 4.62 40-yard dash. He was signed by the Niners originally, but waived in August, allowing the Dolphins to add him from the discard pile.

Miami's backfield will be complicated if Breida is able to return next week for the trip to Denver. Ahmed will presumably retain a role, however, regardless of Breida's status. Vegas just ran all over Denver's defense, rushing for 203 yards and four TDs, so it's clearly an appealing matchup.

Offer: $8

Additional RBs of interest: Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown (the rookie had 10 carries on Sunday, the vet scored two touchdowns and this backfield is back to being a three-headed mess), La'Mical Perine (the expectation is he'll see plenty of touches down the stretch, for whatever that's worth, as the Jets determine his future role), Wayne Gallman Jr. (TDs in four straight and Freeman is still dinged, but the Giants are headed into a bye), Tony Pollard (he's coming off nine carries for 57 yards before a Week 10 bye, seeing just enough work to remain interesting).

