Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings

Thankfully, the NFL in all its wisdom decided to flex the latest installment of Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert for Sunday Night Football in Week 11. I think we, as fantasy football managers, can all agree we'd love to see another high-scoring affair between these two elite AFC West rivals. Of course, while both quarterbacks grab the headlines, they are going in far different directions this season.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are firing on all cylinders through 10 weeks. Kansas City stands at 7-2, and Mahomes is currently the second highest-scoring fantasy quarterback with 241.9 points (less than four behind the top QB, Josh Allen). So much for him missing Tyreek Hill, huh?

Herbert, on the other hand, has delivered a season thus far that is a far cry from what many of us expected back in fantasy draft season. While the Chargers are second in the AFC West at 5-4, Herbert is the 15th-highest scoring fantasy quarterback. This stings particularly worse when you recall that he was, on average, the third or fourth quarterback drafted back in August.

It's been a disappointing fantasy season thus far for Justin Herbert. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Of course, we'd be remiss if we discussed Herbert without mentioning the uphill climb he's had this season. His wide receiver corps has been decimated by injuries — at times, it's seemed like Austin Ekeler has been the only reliable target available to Herbert. Hard to deliver the fantasy points when you have no one to throw to — and those are just the injuries at pass catcher. But he'll need all hands on deck against the Mahomes machine.

Who will come out on top in Week 11?

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your FLEX spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 11!

