Fantasy Football: Week 11 Kicker rankings

I love to look at the fantasy football kicker leaderboard at the start of every week. I know that might sound a bit weird to some of you (or all of you) — especially when you consider how split the opinion on fantasy kickers is — but hear me out. Outside of the GOAT Justin Tucker and maybe one or two other kickers, the position itself just seems perfect for streaming. Some folks prefer to draft one, while others prefer to pick one up on a week-to-week or maybe month-to-month basis.

The main reason why I like to see the updated leaderboard, however, is to see which random, unexpected kicker has suddenly joined the top five. This week, I noticed New England Patriots kicker, Nick Folk, has joined the party.

The veteran Folk is now the fourth-highest scoring fantasy kicker with 88 points (six behind the top overall kicker, the aforementioned Tucker), made even more impressive by the fact that he was on bye in Week 10. He's third in fantasy kicker points per game, third in field goals made and second in attempts.

Folk is just the latest example that you don't always need to draft or pick up a big-name kicker to get fantasy value. In fact, you don't even need a kicker on a top offense; let's be honest, the Patriots offense hasn't been exactly a frightening, high-powered offense this season. They've had quarterback issues, their passing game has been below average and they don't really threaten with big plays.

Yet, here we are, with Folk putting up field goals and the fantasy points.

Yes, it's a wild game we play — wish the depth at the kicker position was the same at tight end — but hey, we'll take the points wherever they come from!

Here's the kicker position — check out where Folk and the rest of the Ks landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 11:

