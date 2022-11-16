Fantasy Football Week 11: Defense rankings

Long known for being a historically potent, name-brand defense, the Baltimore Ravens of 2022 haven't exactly lived up to expectations thus far. That's been reflected in their fantasy football counterpart this season, as they rank as the 11th-highest scoring fantasy D/ST through 10 weeks. Not bad, but not what we've come to expect. After all, the Ravens were a top-six fantasy defense in every season from 2017 to 2020.

Things changed in 2021, and those changes have seemingly continued into 2022. The Ravens have had serious bad luck with injuries on both sides of the ball, and it has resulted in their defense being one of the better matchups against opposing passing games this season. This, even though they have a talented pair on the back end in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.

Marcus Peters #24 of the Baltimore Ravens helps give their defense fantasy value
Not even Marcus Peters has been able to help the Baltimore fantasy D/ST be a top-five unit this season. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With that said, the Ravens have shored up their run defense and have been able to make opposing offenses take to the air since they can't get anything going on the ground. This will likely help their fantasy D/ST in Week 11 when they'll take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers, even after beating the division-rival Falcons in Week 10 — are a team in shambles, especially on offense. Their quarterback play has been, for lack of a better term, abysmal this season. They haven't been able to get star receiver DJ Moore going for more than spurts this season, and they traded away their best player, Christian McCaffrey, to the 49ers.

And while D'Onta Foreman and P.J. Walker have provided sparks for the Panthers offense, neither player is really someone a defense has to completely plan for. In fact, Foreman has been the Panthers best player on offense the past few weeks, but he'll take on the Ravens' aforementioned strong run defense in Week 11.

Basically, it's a rough matchup for the Panthers, but a great one for Baltimore.

Here's the defense position — check out where Baltimore and the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 11:

