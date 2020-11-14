Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

The 2020 Fantasy Football season has been all about grinding, and Week 10 is no exception. Here’s your status report.

• David Montgomery (concussion) is out for Monday’s home game against Minnesota. This sets up some unusual replacement options — Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, or perhaps Lamar Miller off the practice squad. Allen Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable but expected to play; he had a limited practice week. One final note on the Bears — offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, not head coach Matt Nagy, will call the plays Monday.

• Irv Smith was a two-touchdown surprise in Week 9, but a groin injury will keep him out Monday. Kyle Rudolph is a deep-league replacement option, as needed.

• Seattle’s backfield cleared up Saturday, when it was announced that Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) will not play against the Rams. DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, and perhaps Alex Collins are the healthy options. Dallas saw 79 percent of the snaps two weeks ago, then fell to 31 percent against Buffalo. Homer had a 10-percent snap share in Week 8, and 48 percent last week. Of course, Seattle might just decide to junk the running game entirely.

• The 49ers are down several starters, as usual, including Tevin Coleman (knee), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), and Raheem Mostert (knee). Jerick McKinnon is the best running bet at New Orleans, with JaMycal Hasty another option. Kendrick Bourne was activated off the COVID-19 list, but Richie James could be the wideout sleeper here. James had a nine-catch, 184-yard explosion last week against Green Bay.

• The Chargers won’t have Justin Jackson (knee) at Miami, and Troymaine Pope (concussion) is listed as questionable. Kalen Ballage is an interesting flier, up against Miami’s shaky rushing defense. It’s also a Ballage revenge game, if that matters to you.

• The Bengals haven’t made it official yet, but all signs point to Joe Mixon (foot) missing Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. It’s a worrisome development, given that Cincinnati is off its bye week. Giovani Bernard grades at RB19, RB7, and RB3 the last three weeks he’s played (PPR scoring).

• Devonta Freeman (ankle) landed on IR, so he’s out for at least three games. Wayne Gallman isn’t the most exciting running back, but he has 193 total yards and three touchdowns over the past three games. Sterling Shepard (toe/hip) is dinged up but expected to play.

• The Steelers activated Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19) Sunday, as expected. He’s fully expected to start Sunday against Cincinnati. Note that the Steelers play in one of the second-wave games; because CBS is televising the final round of the Masters, Week 10’s NFL slate has five 1 pm ET games, then six in the second wave.

• Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) and Tim Patrick (hamstring) missed some work this week, but context clues points to them playing against the Raiders. Noah Fant (ankle) isn’t 100 percent but is also trending forward.

• The Patriots injury sheet is crowded, as usual. Damien Harris (ankle/chest) is considered questionable, and there’s a chance Sony Michel will play. Even if N’Keal Harry (concussion) is active, I can’t rank him ahead of surging WR Jakobi Meyers. Of course, the Patriots are still stuck on three touchdown passes as a team. Nick Folk (back) is listed as questionable, and Stephon Gilmore (knee) might not play.

• Miami’s running game has been sluggish without Myles Gaskin (and even Gaskin was ordinary, at 3.9 YPC). Matt Breida (hamstring) has a chance to play, otherwise you might want to pivot to Salvon Ahmed (7-38 rushing last week; he was a college teammate of Gaskin’s). Jordan Howard is the team’s goal-line back but has very little yardage upside.

• Mark Ingram (ankle) has a solid chance to return, which would push Baltimore’s backfield up to three primary guys and make it a fantasy headache again. It’s also the Sunday night game, so most fantasy managers will have to make a decision with incomplete information. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have received similar volume the last two weeks; Dobbins is a little more involved in the passing game, but Lamar Jackson hasn’t thrown much to any of his backs. Edwards does have a touchdown run in three straight games.

