Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 10 defenses

Pittsburgh's defense might've thought they were going to have a cake matchup against the Bears' floundering offense, but it did not turn out to be so. Their fantasy D/ST scored just seven points as Justin Fields helped Chicago to deliver 27 points on the scoreboard, albeit in a loss.

That had to be disappointing for fantasy managers, but not to worry — there's a soft landing ahead.

The defense will be up against turnover-prone Jared Goff and the 0-7 Detroit Lions in Week 10.

Yikes.

Check out Pittsburgh's D/ST and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 10 rankings.

