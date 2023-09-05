Fantasy Football Week 1 RB Rankings

Many fantasy fans (and those who drafted him, of course) have been waiting for Bijan Robinson to make his regular-season debut with the Falcons. We're finally in Week 1, so we don't have to wait much longer for the rookie to hit the field.

We saw a brief glimpse of his tantalizing skill set in the preseason when the first-round pick showed what he could do on the ground and through the air:

The first NFL carry for Falcons’ rookie RB Bijan Robinson: pic.twitter.com/T0rJMff4JN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2023

How will Robinson do in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, a team in the midst of a rebuild?

Our analysts expect an impressive debut, as the rookie is our fourth-ranked running back for Week 1:

