Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 9 priority adds ahead of a messy bye week

Andy Behrens
·Fantasy Analyst
·10 min read

We have a six-team bye week on our hands, an absolute fantasy football nightmare. All of us have roster holes to patch in Week 9, so let's get to work. Below you'll find a collection of priority pickups, all available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and approved for use.

Wide receivers and tight ends on the wire

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals (36% rostered)

Moore enjoyed life in the slot on Sunday, hauling in seven of eight targets for 92 yards and a highlight score:

(A highlight for him, a brutal lowlight for three Vikings would-be tacklers.)

He entered the week with an aDOT of just 5.8 yards, so it's not as if he's seeing high-yield downfield chances. But hey, at least he's not being targeted strictly at the line of scrimmage, as he was last season (1.4 aDOT). Moore is clearly an explosive talent — he averaged 108.2 scrimmage yards per game at Purdue — and he's now seeing 6-8 targets per game. He's a playable WR3 until further notice.

Recommended waiver offer, assuming $100 budget: $19

Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers (26%)

Mike Williams is expected to miss at least four weeks with a high-ankle sprain, so you should all know how to proceed. We've been through this drill a few times with Chargers receivers. Palmer and DeAndre Carter are the next men up in the team's wide receiver hierarchy behind Keenan Allen and Williams. This week, L.A. gets an exceedingly friendly matchup with Atlanta's defense, a group that's allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Palmer isn't necessarily going to give us a perfect Williams impersonation, but he's a competent receiver who saw a dozen targets the last time he took the field — and, again, the matchup ahead is ideal.

Offer: $11

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (47%)

Aaron Rodgers might not be entirely pleased with the state of his receiving corps, but let's not pretend nobody made a play for him in the loss to Buffalo. Doubs delivered at least one notable highlight, showcasing excellent hands and body control on this second-quarter touchdown grab:

The rookie finished his night with four catches for 62 yards on a team-high seven targets. With Allen Lazard sidelined by injury, Doubs is pretty clearly the most startable Green Bay receiver. He's perhaps not fully in the circle of trust in our game, but he's heading into a matchup with Detroit, a defense that's allowed a league worst 8.4 yards per pass attempt. Doubs is going to rank as a playable fantasy option in a challenging week.

Offer: $9

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs (35%)

MVS is coming off a 111-yard performance, he consistently plays 70-plus percent of the snaps for Kansas City and his quarterback is an actual sorcerer. Patrick Mahomes entered Week 8 leading the NFL in passing yards, touchdowns and passer-rating. At some point soon, Valdes-Scantling is gonna give us a multi-TD game; he's third on the team in targets (38), yet he hasn't visited the end zone for an offense that leads the NFL in scoring (31.9). MVS has an aDOT of 12.2, so he's seeing high-yield opportunities from the game's most productive passer. We want potential week-winners like this as our WR3s in deep leagues.

Kadarius Toney is getting all the attention from fantasy managers — he was very quickly added in hundreds of thousands of Yahoo leagues, post-trade — but, whenever he's ready to play, his opportunities won't look like Valdes-Scantling's targets. No one is going to fight you for MVS at the moment, despite his established role in an elite offense.

Offer: $7

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (43%)

Engram had to actually leave the country to find the end zone this season, but, finally, it happened. Here's proof:

Is your fantasy team's tight end seeing six or more targets every week? If not, you should really give Engram a long look. He's been targeted 29 times over his last four games, catching 19 balls for 231 yards and one score. Engram has a date in Week 9 with the Raiders defense, a group that's allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Offer: $7

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens (5%)

The former Coastal Carolina star had a dominant preseason for Baltimore, catching all 12 of his targets, forcing his way into a meaningful role in his first pro season. With Mark Andrews sidelined by multiple injuries on Thursday night (shoulder, knee), Likely starred. He caught six balls for 77 yards on seven chances, with a 10-yard TD included:

If Andrews can't go in Week 9 against New Orleans, Likely is a top-6 fantasy tight end. But even when Andrews is back in the mix, Likely deserves a bump in usage, especially with Rashod Bateman set to miss multiple weeks and the Ravens in need of weapons. This is a talented rookie who gave his team an enormous lift in Week 8. Add as needed.

Offer: $6

Other receivers to add: Garrett Wilson (after four unhelpful weeks, he showed signs of life with six catches for 115 yards against New England), Mecole Hardman (he just delivered what will ultimately be the best game of his season ahead of the Chiefs' bye, but, like MVS, he's an established high-ceiling option in a juggernaut offense), Alec Pierce (managed to deliver 65 yards in Sam Ehlinger's first NFL start), Terrace Marshall Jr. (he's played over 80 percent of the snaps in back-to-back weeks for Carolina and saw nine targets in Sunday's loss to the Falcons).

Roster-worthy tight ends: Robert Tonyan (he's drawn 22 targets over his last three games and the Lions D is on deck for Green Bay), Greg Dulcich (he can't help you in Week 9 while on bye, but he's now dominating tight end snaps for Denver and delivering respectable receiving stats), Tyler Conklin (any time you can add one of Zach Wilson's top receiving threats you gotta do it, amIrite? No, of course you don't, particularly when Buffalo is up next).

Running backs to target

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (45% rostered)

For fantasy purposes, Mattison is the very best sort of backup running back. He would of course become an automatic must-start fantasy option if Dalvin Cook ever missed time for any reason, plus he has stand-alone value as a rotational player in an excellent offense. Mattison handled five carries in Sunday's win, converting them into 40 yards, including a bruising 7-yard score. There's little question he can deliver 90 percent (or more) of Cook's usual production when/if he's called upon. It's perhaps understandable that he was dropped in many leagues when he was on bye back in Week 7, but he definitely needs to be scooped up again by someone this week.

Offer: $12

If Alexander Mattison was dropped in your fantasy league, it&#39;s a good time to add him to your roster. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
If Alexander Mattison was dropped in your fantasy league, it's a good time to add him to your roster. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens (32%)

Yup, we're again dusting off this throwback fantasy pickup. And yes, placing a waiver claim on Kenyan Drake in the year 2022 does, in fact, reek of defeat. But we have half a dozen teams on bye, so these are desperate times. Drake rushed for 62 yards against the Bucs on Thursday, adding four receptions, one of which resulted in a touchdown. He's a viable fantasy starter this week against the Saints if Gus Edwards is sidelined by the hamstring issue that caused him to exit last Thursday's win. The Ravens then head to a much-needed Week 10 bye, so Drake is simply a short term patch for your running back problems.

Offer: $10

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (45%)

The Rams couldn't even wait until November to continue their annual tradition of moving on from Darrell Henderson, a mild surprise. Henderson played a season low 24 snaps on Sunday while undrafted Fresno State rookie Ronnie Rivers handled 12 touches, producing 36 unexciting yards. At present, no player has a firm hold on lead rushing duties for this team. The Rams could very well add a running back ahead of the trade deadline, at which point we will have to delete this blurb. But until then, Williams is a player of interest.

Last week, L.A. designated Williams to return from IR, so we're likely to see him on the field fairly soon. He's a versatile, competitive runner with excellent vision and tackle-breaking ability:

Williams caught 77 balls over his final two years at Notre Dame and excelled in pass protection, so he has an every-down skillset. He doesn't have elite speed or athleticism by NFL standards, but he was a remarkably consistent collegiate back who produced in the most difficult matchups. We should note that Williams is coming back from a high-ankle sprain that required surgery, so it's possible he won't be at his best until next season. Still, he's a flier worth taking in any 12-team fantasy league.

Offer: $9

Additional RBs to consider: Latavius Murray (he out-touched Melvin Gordon in the London game, 15 to 12, as both backs crossed the goal-line against the Jaguars; if it weren't for the fact that he's headed into a bye, he'd get a full write-up here), Isiah Pacheco (the rookie is averaging 4.9 YPC and he played 30 percent of the snaps in KC's win over the Niners in Week 7), James Cook (he gained a season high 76 yards on six touches against the Packers and found himself on the field playing meaningful snaps late in the game), Jaylen Warren (he's heading into his bye after gaining 75 total yards against Philly, out-producing Najee Harris despite limited touches).

Quarterbacks who deserve attention

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (42%)

Another week, another multi-touchdown performance from Fields. Despite throwing to a talent-starved receiving corps and playing behind a shaky offensive line, Fields has actually been a rock-solid QB1 over the past five weeks. He's on pace for 900-plus rushing yards for the season and he's found the end zone on the ground in back-to-back weeks. It took a few games, but the Bears have begun to leverage his obvious strengths. Fields rarely reaches 200 passing yards, yet it hasn't really mattered for fantasy purposes. Over the next three weeks, he'll face three of the league's most generous defenses: Miami, Detroit and Atlanta. He's a strong stream-and-hold option if you have a need at QB.

Offer: $8

Also on the approved list at QB: Andy Dalton (he's tossed six TD passes over the past two weeks, despite playing without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry; he'll face a generous Baltimore pass defense in Week 9), Marcus Mariota (he just delivered season highs in yardage and TD passes, 253 and 3, and he'll face a middle-of-the-pack Chargers pass defense on Sunday).

If you're streaming D/STs

Kansas City Chiefs (31%)

KC is coming off a game in which the unit delivered five sacks and three takeaways, and, over the next two weeks, the Chiefs face the Titans and Jaguars. Sometimes, this stuff just isn't all that difficult. Add and enjoy.

Offer: $2

Follow the Yahoo fantasy crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Matt Harmon, Scott Pianowski, Dan Titus and Tank Williams.

Get more pickups advice on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Latest Stories

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Grundstrom scores 2, Kings beat Blues 5-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • 4 steps to fix the Maple Leafs

    The Maple Leafs are in early season crisis mode so here are four things the team needs to do to course correct.&nbsp;

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner