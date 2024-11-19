Fantasy football waiver wire: Should you keep or cut these 6 players ahead of Week 12 in 2024?

You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 12 of fantasy football in 2024.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

With more byes -- there are A LOT this week -- you're going to need to hit the waiver wire this week, which is not the best if we're being honest. Let’s help you with that.

1. RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGHHHHH.

What an awful season for him. He's gotten more than 11 carries three times this year. He's caught just 22 passes. He hasn't gotten over 68 yards in any game. He's scored twice.

So, yeah, it might officially be time to cut him.

VERDICT: Drop him

2. RB Audric Estime, Denver Broncos

I know, not what you were expecting after he got 14 carries in Week 10. I still think there's more we'll see from him -- after all, Javonte Williams had just three more carries than he did on Sunday.

VERDICT: Keep him

3. QB Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

He fell to Earth on Sunday in the loss to the Ravens. I think he's streamable, but if you see other QBs out there with better matchups, you can drop him.

VERDICT: Drop him

4. WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Ugh. He hasn't topped 60 yards since Week 1. I say you still keep him in case Tyreek Hill can't play.

VERDICT: Keep him

5. WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Over his past three games, he's seen 10 targets total. That's drop-worthy!

VERDICT: Drop him

6. WR Diontae Johnson, Baltimore Ravens

He may get more looks later this year, but in a run-first offense, he's not worth rostering.

VERDICT: Drop him

