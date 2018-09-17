Fantasy Football Updates: Josh Gordon trade to Patriots impacts values of Tom Brady, Chris Hogan, Rob Gronkowski

The Browns have officially agreed to trade troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Patriots will give up a conditional fifth-round pick to acquire the services of Gordon. With Gordon now in the fold, there are some questions about what his presence will mean in New England for him and the Patriots other key fantasy football options. How will it impact Chris Hogan? What about Rob Gronkowski? Tom Brady? Julian Edelman?

We do our best to answer those questions and get you ready for Week 3.

Will Josh Gordon play in Week 3?

At this point, it's too early to know what the Patriots will actually be planning. They have until Sunday night to decide whether or not they want to play Gordon against the Lions. Or, more than anything else, decide ifhe's ready to play with the Patriots depending on how much of the playbook he is able to absorb. But considering this is an early-week trade, the possibility is there.

And for those wondering if Gordon is healthy enough to play this week, his hamstring is fine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. So, Gordon's status will bear monitoring throughout the week, but it's going to be hard to trust him because of his late kick-off (8:20 p.m. on Sunday). Either way, this trade is great for his long-term value, as he could really take off as a key part of New England's offense. He'll have to stay on the field, of course, but Gordon's ceiling is tough to fathom right now.

How does the Josh Gordon trade impact Chris Hogan in fantasy football?

The arrival of Gordon probably impacts Hogan more than any other receiving option on the Patriots roster. Once considered to be the No. 2 receiver when Julian Edelman returns, Hogan may become the No. 3 WR and could have trouble finding targets in an offense featuring Gordon, Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

Considering that Hogan has only seen five targets in each of the first two games and he just had a two-TD performance, it might be a good time to sell high on him. There's a chance that he could still be a factor -- after all, Tom Brady loves to spread the ball around -- but he just won't be consistent. Offloading him now could pay dividends in the future, so definitely explore these avenues.

Will Rob Gronkowski be affected by the Josh Gordon trade?

No player is ever going to make Gronk irrelevant, but there's a chance that Gordon could steal some targets from him. If he emerges as a red-zone threat, he could also take away some scoring opportunities from Gronk. So, that could be a negative.

At the same time, Gronk could benefit from receiving less attention, as opposing defenses may now have to pay more attention to Gordon. That could open up more space in the middle of the field and allow Gronkowski to avoid double teams. That's far from a given, but it's possible. In short, this move won't have an overwhelmingly negative impact on Gronk unless Gordon becomes the primary red-zone target.

How does the Josh Gordan trade impact Julian Edelman?

Edelman is still suspended for two more games, but when he comes back, he won't be the top receiver on the team any longer. That said, it won't be an issue for him.

Edelman has always functioned as a security blanket for Brady. He's a do-it-all player who can find space in the middle of the field, get open outside, and is just really good at finding open space and generating yards. Brady will still consistently look toward Edelman, and the rapport that the two have developed won't be any worse for the wear. Edelman will continue to get a good chunk of the target share and will continue to operate in the role he previous occupied. The only difference is that Gordon will now be there to help him out and give him more open space to work with.

Tom Brady's fantasy value goes up with the trade of Josh Gordon

For Brady, it's just another elite weapon, as if he needed any more options. Now is a good time to be a Brady owner, to say the least.