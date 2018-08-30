Fantasy Football Updates: Josh Gordon, LeSean McCoy, Sony Michel injuries affecting fantasy rankings

There is still mystery shrouding Josh Gordon's Week 1 status; LeSean McCoy continues drop in drafts because of injury and suspension concerns; Sony Michel's availability for the season opener in doubt; and Marlon Mack seems closer to returning. There's plenty of news and updates from around the league that could have a last-second impact on fantasy football rankings, cheat sheets, and draft strategy -- as well as Week 1 start 'em/sit 'em decisions.

Along with all of the Eagles drama surrounding Carson Wentz and others, which we're updating here, we'll do our best to keep you up to date on every big development that could affect your fantasy league from now until Week 1.

We'll also continue to update our rankings throughout the final draft weekend of the preseason, including our top 200, to reflect injuries, position battles and more.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2018 Fantasy Cheat Sheet

Is Josh Gordon playing in Week 1?

When Gordon returned to the Browns, it seemed like he would be a top-20 lock and potential WR2 for most fantasy teams. However, since returning, he has dealt with a hamstring injury. Per Cleveland.com's Mark Kay Cabot, coach Hue Jackson indicated that Gordon wouldn't starting Week 1, even if he is 100 percent. This is a blow to Gordon's status, and it could knock him down into WR3/FLEX territory for Week 1 against the Steelers.

Given this news, it appears that Jarvis Landry is going to serve as the No. 1 receiver for the Browns. Landry has enjoyed a solid preseason, and after leading the league in catches with 112 last season, he could be primed for a huge year. Rookie Antonio Callaway also figures to have an expanded role while Gordon works his way back into the rotation, so he gets a small bump in value, as well.

That said, it's entirely possible that Gordon doesn't start, still sees the field, and puts up big numbers. If he looks great off the bench, Jackson will have no choice but to play him. That said, we aren't moving Gordon down in our overall WR rankings, as he still has enough upside over the course of the whole season to be a high-end WR2 or even a WR1.

Story Continues

LeSean McCoy injury (and suspension) update

There are a lot of issues surrounding McCoy this season, and the primary issue is that he's currently dealing with a groin injury. Right now, not much is known about the extend of the injury, but Sean McDermott recently said that the team would "err of the side of caution" with McCoy in the third preseason game, per Bills Insider Chris Brown. Of course, that meant that McCoy would likely miss the last two preseason contests, as starters don't typically play in preseason Week 4.

Still, McCoy missed practice on Monday, and that has some concerned that he won't be ready to start the season. Considering that the primary backups for the Bills are Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy, fantasy owners need to know whetherMcCoy will be able to play, as they'll have to try and find a way to patch the hole at RB2 if McCoy can't get healthy. We'll be watching the next practice report for the Bills very closely, as McCoy's status at that event will be critical in helping to determine what his Week 1 status might be.

Oh, and regarding McCoy's potential suspension, there is still radio silence on that front. It's unknown if/when anything about that situation will be revealed, but we're keeping an ear out as it's possible he could be out for an extended period if he lands on the Commissioner's/Exempt list. If he is suspended, a six-game ban similar to what Ezekiel Elliott was handed last year will likely be the punishment.

2018 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200 | PPR



Sony Michel injury update: Is Michel playing Week 1?

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, it's possible that Michel (knee) might not play in Week 1 of the NFL season. This isn't entirely a surprise, as the Patriots will look to protect the health of their first round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft.

With Michel likely out at least Week 1, it could take him some time to win the starting job and he may settle into a rotational role to start his career. With Rex Burkhead and James White already in front of him, Michel is looking less appealing as a potential early-season starter. That said, there's a good chance that he will be the primary back by the end of the year, so he can still be drafted in the mid-to-late rounds as a top backup/RB4.

Marlon Mack injury news

According to a recent report by George Brenner, coachFrank Reich indicated that Mack had made "good progress" in his attempt to return from a hamstring injury. Mack, projected by many to be the starter after the departure of Frank Gore in the offseason, has missed most of the preseason with the malady but still has a chance to be the starter.

With Mack out, Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael, and Nyheim Hines have all been battling for a role in the backfield. None have performed particularly well, and Wilkins may be the best of the bunch after totaling 75 yards on 27 carries (2.8 ypc). That said, Mack could have a chance to serve as the lead back when he returns, though the Colts backfield projects to be a frustrating mess during the '18 season. If you can land Mack or Wilkins late, they might be worth a pick, but don't rely on either to be a starter for your team.