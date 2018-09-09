Fantasy Football Updates: Greg Olsen, Le'Veon Bell, Marlon Mack, more affecting Week 1 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

The majority of the drama leading up to Week 1 involved Le'Veon Bell, who will not playing against the Browns as he continues his holdout from the Steelers. The injury drama, surprisingly, is at a minimum, with only a handful of meaningful fantasy football players listed as "questionable" or "doubtful". Still, when a stud at tight end (Greg Olsen), a starting running back (Marlon Mack), an exciting rookie sleeper (Sony Michel), and a game-breaking wide receiver (Will Fuller) are game-time decisions, you better believe fantasy owners will be checking for the latest active/inactive news and updates before making their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Is Greg Olsen playing in Week 1?

UPDATE: Olsen is officially ACTIVE.

Despite practicing in full all week, Olsen popped up on the injury report Friday because of a back issue. There's been little said about his "questionable" tag, but The Athletic's Joe Person reported on Saturday that Olsen is expected to play.

Obviously this is good news, but unfortunately for Olsen owners, the Panthers game is at 4:25 pm ET, so we won't know his status until after the early games have started. You should have a backup ready just in case, with the best likely available options being Ricky Seals-Jones (vs. WAS), Luke Willson (vs. NYJ), Antonio Gates (vs. KC, if active), and Jared Cook (vs. LAR).

Le'Veon Bell update

Saturday came and went with Bell continuing his holdout, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the obvious late last night: Bell will not play in Week 1 against Cleveland.

It's tempting to think Bell has "proved his point" and will report Monday, but honestly, if that was the goal, he would've reported Saturday so he still would have gotten his Week 1 game check without having to suit up. At this point, it's anyone's guess as to when this holdout will end. It could be Monday, it would be in Week 10. All we know is James Conner will be the lead back while Bell is out, with Jaylen Samuels (who's somehow TE-eligible in Yahoo leagues) serving as the backup.

Is Marlon Mack playing in Week 1?

UPDATE: Mack is officially INACTIVE.

Mack (hamstring) missed virtually all of the preseason, but he managed to get in limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. He's listed as "questionable" for Indy's game against Cincinnati, though given his lack of preseason reps, it would be surprising if he played.

Even if he was active, chances are his touches would be limited. It would probably be better for fantasy owners if Mack just sits out. Not only would that prevent Mack owners from being tempted to play him (you shouldn't), but it would also make rookie Jordan Wilkins a legitimate flex option, as he would draw the start and likely the bulk of the backfield touches.

Sony Michel injury update

UPDATE: Schefter reports Michel is "not expected to play". He's officially INACTIVE.

Michel (knee) is another guy who missed virtually all of preseason but got in some limited practices this week. He's listed as "questionable", and he figures to be a true game-time decision against the Texans.

Rex Burkhead is set to start for the Pats, and James White will fill his usual receiving-back role. Michel will have a tough time getting touches even if he is active. The Pats are notorious for frustrating fantasy owners, so we wouldn't be shocked if Michel plays, serves as the goal-line back, and scores three TDs, but at this point, it seems foolish to trust him in fantasy leagues.

Will Fuller injury news

UPDATE: Fuller is officially INACTIVE.

A hamstring injury limited Fuller in practice most of the week, and all coach Bill O'Brien would say when asked if Fuller would play against the Patriots was "We'll see". ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that Fuller is unlikely to play.

If he is able to suit up, he'll be tough to sit in this favorable matchup; if he's out, look for Sammie Coates to see a bump in targets and be a potential DFS sleeper.