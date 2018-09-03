Fantasy Football Updates: Antonio Gates return, Melvin Gordon rumors, Marlon Mack injury affecting fantasy rankings

Antonio Gates is back with the Chargers, but where should he be in your fantasy rankings? Melvin Gordon rumors have him moving up draft boards, and Marlon Mack's injury is opening the door for a potential rookie sleeper in the Colts backfield. Between the Jerick McKinnon/Alfred Morris/Matt Breida news on Saturday, the ongoing Carson Wentz/Jay Ajayi/Alshon Jeffery developments (which finally seem to have some clarity), and the non-stop Josh Gordon/Le'Veon Bell/LeSean McCoy updates, it looks like this NFL offseason will keep fantasy football owners guessing right up until the start of Week 1. Start 'em/sit 'em decisions won't be easy.

What is Antonio Gates' fantasy value?

After flirting with retirement in the offseason, Antonio Gates signed a one-year contract with the Chargers on Sunday. The 38-year-old future Hall-of-Famer has certainly slowed down in recent years, but he remains a red-zone threat and favorite of Philip Rivers around the goal line. Last year, Gates received 11 red-zone targets, and with Hunter Henry (ACL) likely out all year (more on that in a second), Gates could see that number go up. Henry received 14 red-zone targets last season, tying him for seventh among all tight ends.

Even with Henry out, Gates figures to be the epitome of a "TD-or-bust" tight end this season. He managed only 30 catches and 316 yards last year, down from 53 and 548 the season before. While Gates could see more playing time/targets, it seems likely that his primarily role will be in the red zone and on third downs. We have him slotted as the No. 20 TE in our rankings, but even that might be optimistic. He's only worth drafting in deep leagues as a TE2, though he'll likely be a popular streamer throughout the year. We still like second-wear WR Mike Williams to emerge as a red-zone threat and outperform his draft position.

It's worth noting that the Chargers did not place Henry on IR as expected, meaning it's possible he can return late in the year. While that seems unlikely considering he tore his ACL in minicamp earlier this spring, he's still someone worth keeping an eye on throughout the season, as he could have value during the fantasy playoffs.

Melvin Gordon moving up fantasy rankings

Gordon has gone largely unheralded this summer despite back-to-back seasons with a dozen TDs. The influx of talented second-year and rookie backs seems to have pushed Gordon to "boring second-round pick" status, but a recent quote from Chargers coach Anthony Lynn might be changing that.

Lynn recently told ESPN that Gordon would be more involved in the passing game this year, which is saying something considering he had 83 targets, 58 receptions, 476 receiving yards, and four receiving TDs last season. His 10 red-zone targets tied him for 10th among all RBs. We've had Gordon ranked one spot ahead of Saquon Barkley all offseason, slotting him 13th in both our standard and PPR rankings. It's possible he will go higher than that in most drafts, though Barkley still seems likely to go ahead of him. Either way, Gordon seems primed for another big year.

Marlon Mack Injury Update: Jordan Wilkins to start?

UPDATE: Mack did not practice on Monday.

With Mack missing most of the preseason because of a hamstring injury, his Week 1 status is still very much up in the air. Colts coach Frank Reich recently said Mack is making "good progress", but reports surfaced today that rookie Jordan Wilkins would start if Mack can't suit up against the Bengals.

Wilkins didn't do much in the preseason (76 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards on 32 touches), but the 6-1, 216-pounder out of Ole Miss has legit upside. Christine Michael and fellow rookie Nyheim Hines are also in the mix, but this appears to be Wilkins' job to lose. The Colts' porous offensive line will make it tough for any running back to have consistent value, but the skills Wilkins showed as a receiver give us hope he can have flex value.