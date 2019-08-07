Fantasy Football Updates: Antonio Brown out with foot injury, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. look healthy

Fantasy football owners hate uncertainty, and injuries are the leading cause of second-guessing and panicked Googling during drafts. No one expected Antonio Brown to still be out of training camp, yet he's currently on the sidelines with a mysterious foot injury. On the bright side, two wide receivers who didn't finish last season in Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham, Jr. look to be fully healthy. As you put together your cheat sheets and rankings, be sure to know the latest updates on these WRs.

And be sure to check out our top 200 rankings during the preseason, as they'll be continuously updated based on the latest news and updates.

Antonio Brown injury update

Brown showed up to training camp in a hot air balloon with little concern about his health, but that's changed as Brown continues to miss practices. Pro Football Talk reported yesterday that Brown's feet are frostbitten after he entered a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear. The Raiders will only acknowledge that they're "gathering information."

No matter how ridiculous Brown's reason for injury, it's the uncertainty surrounding it all that should make fantasy owners cringe. No one is quite sure yet when Brown will return. He's currently in our top tier of wideouts, but the longer Brown isn't on the practice field, the more he'll warrant immense caution on draft day. Any potential missed time by Brown could also be a boost to Tyrell Williams, who would be forced into No. 1 WR targets.

Cooper Kupp season outlook

About nine months after tearing his ACL, Kupp took his first hit in training camp earlier this week and is feeling just fine. The Los Angeles Daily News reported that Kupp said, "You get that first one out of the way, and you're good." Sean McVay has said Kupp looks more explosive than before the injury. The Rams' starters are expected to play sparingly, if at all, in the preseason, but that's just precautionary and not an indication of negative health.

Kupp averaged the ninth-most fantasy points per game in standard leagues in 2018, tied with Michael Thomas. He's currently going off draft boards as a late WR2, though. It's easy to look at the L.A. receiving corps and wonder how anyone can separate themselves, but Kupp was making his case as the best one before his injury last year.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. healthy?

Beckham missed the final four games of 2018 with a quad injury, so his absence from Browns' practice Monday could've been concerning. That was only because of illness, though, cleveland.com reported. Beckham was back out on the practice field Tuesday, and he and his new QB, Baker Mayfield, are working on building their relationship with Beckham's season-ending injury a thing of the past.

Like Brown, Beckham is one of our top-tier WRs. He was already one of the best while catching passes from an over-the-hill Eli Manning, so pairing with Mayfield in Cleveland should scratch the surface of even greater, untapped potential. Appearing fully healthy, Beckham is worth a second-round pick in fantasy drafts with potential to finish as fantasy's top WR.