Fantasy Football Updates: Adrian Peterson signs, Carson Wentz injury update, Peyton Barber moves up rankings

Adrian Peterson has a new team; Carson Wentz has another injury update; and a key position battle appears to be decided in Tampa Bay. It's been a busy NFL Monday, so it's time to grab those cheat sheets and fantasy football rankings and take some notes on the latest round of updates that could impact your draft and draft strategy.

As always, we'll continue to updates our top 200 rankings throughout the preseason in reaction to the latest news.

Adrian Peterson signs with Redskins

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Peterson has signed a deal with the Redskins. Peterson will join a crowded backfield led by Jay Gruden favorite Rob Kelley, receiving back Chris Thompson, and second-year man Samaje Perine.

Peterson was inked to provide depth in the wake of injuries to Derrius Guice, Perine, and Byron Marshall. That said, there's no guarantee that Peterson will make the team, as Perine (ankle) could be returning soon. It seems likely that Peterson will become a part of a four-man rotation that the Redskins will employ as they try to find a true starter.

Right now, Peterson carries little to no fantasy value. While he will be added to our RB rankings, he won't rank very highly at all. There's a chance that he could turn into a productive member of the Washington backfield, but it's just as likely that he'll be gone before the regular season begins. Keep an eye on Peterson, but don't make him a realistic target of yours in any fantasy format.

Carson Wentz injury update

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Wentz's availability for Week 1, and Wentz himself confirmed that his status is still up in the air. Per Albert Breer of The MMQB, Wentz said about playing in Week 1 that "it's going to be close." For that reason, it is difficult to trust Wentz as a starter early on in the season, but it shouldn't discourage players from selecting him as a starting option.

Wentz was one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy last season and would have had a chance to be the No. 1 fantasy QB had he not torn his ACL late in the year against the Rams. Wentz may miss some time to start the season, but rest assured that he will return fully healthy at some point, and he could have a chance to repeat his success from 2018.

That said, if you are targeting Wentz in your draft, it's important to grab a quality backup who can be relied on early in the season. Pairing Wentz with a sleeper like Dak Prescott or Patrick Mahomes II could be ideal, as both guys are capable of making plays and could be touchdown threats this year. Meanwhile, if Wentz is out, the Eagles supporting cast gets a downgrade, as Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles has been inconsistent during his NFL career and is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. It's also worth noting that Alshon Jeffery is still recovering from rotator cuff surgery, so if he misses time, that will further hurt the Eagles offense.

For now, we're not updating our overall QB rankings, but if Wentz is out longer than expected, that could change. Stay tuned as more updates on Wentz's status slowly come out ahead of the '18 opener.

Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones position battle update

Much has been made of the RB battle between Barber and Jones in Tampa Bay, but it's becoming clear that Barber is emerging as a favorite of head coach Dirk Koetter. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Koetter indicated that Barber has been performing like a starting running back for the team and praised him for his efforts during his second preseason game. With that endorsement, it seems that Barber will be given a chance to start at the beginning of the '18 NFL campaign.

While Jones was a highly-touted second-round pick, he only has been able to log 11 yards and a TD on 12 carries. Comparatively, Barber has totaled 53 yards and a TD on just 10 carries, displaying more explosive ability than Jones. It's possible that Jones will play a role in the backfield, but it's clear that Barber is the starter and the better value at this point in the offseason.

Because of this development, we have elected to flip Barber and Jones in our RB rankings. They are still closely ranked, but with Barber emerging as the favorite of Koetter, he deserves the edge at this point in the offseason.

Will Josh Allen start in Week 1?

In the wake of A.J. McCarron's reported collarbone injury, it looks like the Bills starting QB battle has come down to rookie first-round pick Josh Allen and second-year man Nathan Peterman. While Peterman has looked good at times this preseason, Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, will give him a run for his money.

According to ESPN's Mike Rodak , Allen is getting the first-team reps on Monday after Peterman got the reps on Sunday. Rodak referred to this as a "rotation" so both passers should get a chance to prove that they're worthy of landing the starting job. Right now, we're projecting Allen to win the battle in our QB rankings, but there should be more clarity after the two see action in the Bills third preseason contest.

Alshon Jeffery injury update

According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jeffery was working out on the side of the field at Eagles practice for the first time that he'd seen this summer. Jeffery is recovering from offseason rotator cuff surgery and is currently on the PUP list for the Eagles.

While Jeffery's status for the beginning of the year is still in question, this is certainly a step in the right direction for him. If he can get healthy before the start of the season, he could move up in our WR rankings. For now, he'll stay put, but he has immense upside in a high-flying offense, provided that he can stay healthy.